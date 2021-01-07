BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine bookings to open on 11 Jan: Complimentary package for early reservations

With a longer wheelbase, enhanced space, the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will be the longest sedan in its segment.

BMW India will open pre-launch bookings for the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine from 11 January 2021 onwards. As an early-bird benefit, the car can be reserved online at www.bmw.in/3GL for Rs 50,000 only. The first 50 bookings done before 12 noon on 21 January 2021 will enjoy an additional benefit. These cars will come with a complimentary rear seat BMW Comfort Package worth Rs 1 lakh. The package will include an iPad, iPad holder and a coat hanger.

BMW 3 Series will be officially launched in a Gran Limousine avatar in India on 21 January 2021. With a longer wheelbase, enhanced space, the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will be the longest sedan in its segment.

Customers can visit www.bmw.in/3GL and explore a 360° view of the car’s exterior and interior. They will be directed to a pre-reservation page where a booking can be done through a secure online payment mechanism.

Deliveries will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis. Thanks to BMW Financial Services India, customers will also enjoy the flexibility to get loan approval in the pre-booking phase itself.

The engine lineup will likely be the same as the standard BMW 3 Series sedan – a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that makes 255 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. There could be a diesel option powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine that puts out 188 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. It will most likely come paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

BMW India also launched the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe in October at prices starting from Rs 39.3 lakh (ex-showroom) making it the most affordable BMW in the country. The company will also be launching the 2 Series Gran Coupe Petrol, 5 Series Facelift, and the 6 Series GT Facelift next year.

