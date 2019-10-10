BMW 3 Series crash-tested by Euro NCAP: Here’s how it scored!

The current-generation BMW 3 Series, also on sale in the Indian market, has now been crash-tested by Euro NCAP. The independent organization has awarded this luxury sedan with its highest crash-test rating of 5-stars. A left-hand drive iteration of the 3 Series, in its 320d guise, was used in the aforementioned crash tests. The seventh-generation BMW 3 Series scored 97 per cent in the case of adult occupants, 87 per cent in the case of a child occupant, a further 87 per cent in terms of vulnerable road-users and 76 per cent in the case of safety assists.

The said rating is valid only for the 5-door hatchback and the 4-door saloon iterations of the 3 Series which either get the 2.0-litre diesel or the 2.0-litre petrol engine i.e. the 316d, 318d, 320d, 318i, 320i, 330i, 320xd, 330xi and 320x. In India, we only get the 320d and the 330i variants.

The current-generation BMW 3 Series was launched in India back in August this year. It is available in two variants i.e. the 330i and the 320d. The former is exclusively available in the MSport trim while the latter comes in Sport and Luxury Line trim levels. Prices of the BMW 3 Series falls in the range of Rs Rs 41.40 lakh to Rs 47.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The BMW 3 Series 330i MSport is powered by a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged engine which is good for 256 hp of power along with 400 Nm of peak torque. The 320d comes with a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged unit good for 190 hp along with 400 Nm of peak torque. Both these engines come paired to an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission.

The new iteration of the BMW 3 Series is based on the CLAR architecture. This has resulted in the increase in the wheelbase, length and width of the car. In terms of features, the new BMW 3 Series offers LED headlamps, quad L-Shaped daytime running lights, LED tail-lamps, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a number of other creature comforts.