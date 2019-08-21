BMW 3 Series 2019 India Launch LIVE: Price, features, specs, images

BMW 3 Series 2019 India Launch Live - Price and Specs: BMW is all set to launch its new 2019 3 Series in India in just a few hours from now. With its global debut made at the Paris Motor Show last year, the new 2019 BMW 3 Series has improved in multiple ways compared to the previous model. The new 3 Series has not only grown in proportions compared to the outgoing model but it gets some additional features as well. The car has also gone through a weight reduction of 55 kg and its torsional rigidity has gone up by 25 percent as well and at certain areas, it is even 50 percent. The new 3 Series goes up against the likes of the Audi A4, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Volvo S40 in the premium sedan territory. Prices of the new 3 Series are expected to begin from Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). More details on the new 2019 BMW 3 Series to be out in a few minutes from now, so stay tuned with us for all the updates!

