BMW 220i Sport launched in India at Rs 37.9 lakh: Specs, features, images

The recently launched diesel variant of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé 'Black Shadow' edition was completely booked within a day via BMW Online Shop.

BMW 220d Model M Sport

The new BMW 220i Sport has been launched in India today. Locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the new ‘Sport’ petrol variant of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé is available at dealerships from today onwards. The new BMW 220i Sport is powered by a BMW TwinPower Turbo two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 190 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1,350-4,600 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-00 km/hr in 7.1 seconds. The car offers many features like Sport seats (for driver and front passenger), Ambient Light package with illuminated Interior Trim, Panorama Glass Sunroof, BMW Live Cockpit Plus, Performance Control and Parking Assist with Reverse Assist among others.

The car is available at an introductory price of Rs 37,90,000 (ex-showroom). Under BMW India Financial Services, customers can avail of customised and flexible financial solutions with BMW 360˚ that offers exclusive financial packages. Customers can choose from a variety of service plans according to duration and mileage. The packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with plans ranging from 3 years /40,000 km to 10 years /2,00,000 km.

BMW M235i xDrive

The BMW 220i Sport is available in four colours – Alpine White (non-metallic) and metallic paintworks – Black Sapphire, Melbourne Red and Storm Bay. The choice of upholstery combinations includes Sensatec Oyster Black and Sensatec Black.

BMW 220d Model M Sport

The 220i Sport boasts several BMW ConnectedDrive technologies. The modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Plus includes 8.8-inch Control Display with touch functionality, 3D Navigation, a 5.1-inch digital instrument cluster with analog dials.

The occupants can operate a number of car functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. The Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier. The Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering. Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ensures seamless smartphone connection with the car to access several functions.

BMW M235i and BMW 220d

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as Steptronic Sport automatic transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and ECO PRO mode in Driving Experience Control.

BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

