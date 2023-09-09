BMW 220i M Performance Edition launched in India at Rs 46 lakh

The standard BMW 2 Series, priced at Rs 43.50-45.50 lakh, rivals Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine which is priced at Rs 45.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW has launched the 220i M Performance Edition in India at a price of Rs 46 lakh (ex-showroom). A limited edition model of the 2 Series Gran Coupe, the M Performance Edition is Rs 50,000 more expensive than the 220i M Sport Pro trim. It is only offered with a petrol engine and is exclusively available at the BMW Online shop.

Speaking on the launch, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition is much more than a conventional sports coupé. The BMW M Performance parts bring the excitement and flavour of M to the streets and offer owners an opportunity to express their passion for dynamism and individuality.”

BMW 220i M Performance Edition: Updated styling

The 220i M Performance Edition flaunts a few distinct styling elements over the standard model including a signature BMW front kidney grille and wing mirrors finished in Cerium Grey. Further, distinction is added with the help of M Performance stickers on the fenders. This limited-run variant is exclusively available with a Sapphire Black exterior shade.

On the other hand, the interior is draped in a dual-tone theme of black and beige. Unique M Performance touches inside the cabin include an Alcantara gear selector lever, door pins, and door projectors. Rest of the interior is identical to the standard 2 Series Gran Coupe.

BMW 220i M Performance Edition: Features

BMW offers 220i M Performance with its proprietary Sport Seats to the rear passengers that come with memory functions. It comes with two 10.25-inch displays— one each for the instrument cluster and the infotainment system, that are equipped with BMW’s Virtual Assistant

Other notable features include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, ambient lighting with six dimmable designs, a 10-speaker audio system, reverse parking camera, head-up display, and a wireless charger to name a few. Safety package comes with features including six airbags, three-point seat belts for all passengers, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX anchors, and run-flat tyres.

BMW 220i M Performance Edition: Engine specs

Powering the BMW 220i M Performance Edition is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that pumps out 176 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are carried out by a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. For better driver’s engagement it gets manual control via paddle shifters.

As for performance, it can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 7.1 seconds (claimed). There are three ride models to choose from– ECOPRO, Comfort, and Sport.