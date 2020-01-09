Made in India BMW X5, X3 and X1 drive growth for brand in 2019

In the year 2019, BMW Group India delivered a total of 9,641 cars. These include 9,000 units sold by BMW India and 641 units sold by Mini India. In addition to this, BMW Motorrad delivered a total of 2,403 motorcycles during the year 2019. Out of the 9,000 vehicles sold by BMW India, more than half of these comprised of made in India SUV models such as the X5, X3 and the X1. In addition to this, a significant contribution also came from the BMW 5 Series and the BMW 3 Series. Talking about the sales of Mini India, Mini hatchback and the made in India Mini Countryman accumulated a share of 70 per cent of the brand's sales in India during 2019.

In the case of BMW Motorrad India, the sales were primarily driven by the G 310 R and the G 310 GS. These two bikes commanded a share of 85 per cent of the bike manufacture's sales in the Indian market during the year 2019. Other offerings from the brand like the R 1250 GS and the GSA, the F 750 GS and F 850 GS along with the S 1000 RR also accumulated decent sales numbers.

Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “2019 was not an easy year for the Indian automotive industry as various macroeconomic and structural conditions shook its foundations. BMW Group India stood its ground in this fierce environment with a slew of superior performing new products and very aspirational and desirable brands. We successfully initiated new consumers to come into the segment with the BMW 3 Series and the BMW X1. At the same time, we created a clear path for upgrade for segment users with the BMW X5, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo and the BMW 7 Series. We have a healthy order book for the BMW X7 which is sold out for months. Though the industry is still facing difficult times, we are well prepared for 2020. We will always be competitive by remaining focused on our customers.”