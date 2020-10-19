BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe video review: Specs, features, price

The 2 Series Gran Coupe is a unique proposition because there is no other car that it competes with directly in this segment. It also brings in a whole lot of new features as well.

BMW has just launched its most affordable sedan offering in the Indian market. It is the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. While this car was touted to be the entry-level BMW in India, it sadly isn’t. With prices starting at Rs 39.90 lakh, the 2 Series is expensive than the Rs 35.90 lakh BMW X1. However, that shouldn’t deter the prospective customer as BMW has wrapped the 2 Series with luxury bits that make it seem anything but an entry-level model. There are two variants – 220d Sportline and 220d MSport. The latter model costs Rs 41.40 lakh, ex-showroom. BMW had an offer for early bird bookings and this included spa vouchers at Taj properties and more. So, what does this BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe bring to the table and will it appeal to you as a buyer? Find out in our video review.

The BMW 2 Series uses a front-wheel drive layout. At present, there is only a 2.0-litre diesel engine on offer. This turbocharged engine makes 190hp of power and 400Nm. An 8-speed ZF-sourced gearbox is on offer here. BMW says that 0-100kmph is dispatched in just 7.5 seconds whereas the top speed should be 200kmph+. To say that the fun is diluted is not true. In fact, the 2 Series is a tad more fun-to-drive because its lighter than the 3 Series. The claimed mileage is 18.64kmpl.

In terms of equipment, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Actuator Contiguous Wheel Slip Limitation System (ARB) that mitigates understeer to a great extent. Additionally, one also has different drive modes, virtual assistant, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, reversing assistant, parking assist, attention assist and more. Depending on the variant, one gets 17-18 inch alloy wheel options. BMW also offers a comprehensive service pack with the 2 Series. Check out our video below to get the full lowdown on the performance of the vehicle.

