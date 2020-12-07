BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: High on luxury, high on gadgetry, high on price

What defines the 2 Series is its unique design; it is priced marginally lower than the bigger 3 Series, and even the X1 diesel costs almost the same.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé—especially the M Sport model—could possibly be the most stunning four-door small sedan you’d see on Indian roads right now. From any angle, the 2 Series is a real looker, easy on the eye—even that much-talked-about, and criticised by some, new big kidney grille doesn’t look out of place on this car. Termed an entry-level BMW, there isn’t much entry-level about it—in terms of luxury, in terms of gadgetry, or even in terms of price. We drive it in and around Delhi.

What’s Gran Coupé?

A coupé is a car with a sloping rear roofline and two doors; BMW’s Gran Coupés are four-door versions of that. The first such car was the 6 Series Gran Coupé launched in 2012, then the 4, then the 8 and now the 2 Series Gran Coupé (in India, only 2 and 8 are available).

Design & shape

The name (2 Series) may lead some to believe it’s a small car. Far from it. The 2 Series looks almost as big as the 3 Series on the outside. The rear section of the car, with its twin tail pipes, and that classical coupé silhouette with frameless doors, makes it stand out.

Cabin & space

The 2 Series has got cabin space almost equal to that in the 3 Series, but then all space (in terms of cubic cm) isn’t really usable. While front row seats are spacious, the rear is cramped as far as headspace is concerned. The rear seating area also has a big central tunnel that eats into legroom (it means three passengers may be uncomfortable sitting at the rear—the central tunnel doesn’t really make sense because the 2 Series is a front-wheel drive car).

The cabin, nevertheless, is loaded with luxury and has got smart features. The illuminated interior trims and ambient lighting enhance the in-car experience, the infotainment system has got gesture control (in the M Sport, you can move your fingers in the air to change radio channels or control sound levels), and there is a micro-activated carbon particulate filter that cleans cabin air. The boot space is massive. A large panoramic glass roof is available as standard.

Engine & drive

The 2 Series is available only in a diesel engine option in India: the 1995cc turbocharged diesel, mated to 8-speed automatic gearbox, which produces peak power of 140kW (190 horsepower) and torque of 400Nm. It’s quite powerful—can propel the car from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 7.5 seconds to a top speed of 233 km/h. The claimed fuel efficiency is 18.64 km/l. And it’s also got the launch-control feature—helps achieve maximum acceleration with optimised traction from a standstill. Driver assistance systems include parking assistant with reversing assistant, and cruise control with braking function. While the car is agile and the drive sure-footed, some drivers may miss that now-famous BMW rear-wheel driving fun.

Price & verdict

Priced from Rs 39.3 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Sport Line and Rs 41.4 lakh for the M Sport, the 2 Series Gran Coupé is expensive, relatively or otherwise. The bigger 3 Series diesel is a little over Rs 3 lakh more expensive, and the X1 diesel almost the same price. What defines the 2 Series Gran Coupé, however, is its design—place it anywhere, or next to any car, and the 2 Series will possibly win most beauty contests.

Front-wheel drive

Engine: 1995cc turbo diesel

Power: 140kW (190 horsepower)

Torque: 400Nm

0-100 km/h: 7.5 seconds

Top speed: 233 km/h

Fuel efficiency: 18.64 km/l

CO2 emissions: 142 g/km

Gearbox: 8-speed automatic

Price: Rs 39.3 lakh (220d Sport Line) and Rs 41.4 lakh (220d M Sport)

BOX

Easy on the eyes

Last week, BMW India also launched the ‘Black Shadow’ edition of the 2 Series M Sport, priced Rs 42.3 lakh (ex-showroom). Only 24 units will be available for sale in India, and design elements include high-gloss black mesh-style M front grille, black exterior mirror caps, black rear spoiler, black chrome tail pipe finish, and so on.

