scorecardresearch

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Performance Edition bookings open

BMW India is going to launch the BMW 220i M Performance Edition on September 7th.

Written by Express Drives Desk
bmw 2 series
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Performance Edition

BMW India has opened the bookings for the upcoming 2 Series Gran Coupe Performance Edition. The 220i M Performance Edition is exclusively available in Black Sapphire metallic paintwork. This new edition will be available in limited numbers and can be booked at the BMW online store at a booking amount of Rs 1.50 lakh.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Performance Edition: Engine Specs

The new 2 Series Gran Coupe Performance Edition is available with a 2-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine with a total output of 177bhp at 5,100rpm and 280Nm at 1,350 – 4,600rpm. According to BMW, the Gran Coupe does 0-100 km in 7.1 seconds. This limited edition is only available in petrol. The standard 2 Series Gran Coupe, on the other hand, is available in two petrol variants — M Sport and M Sport Pro. It is also available in a single diesel trim, the 220d M Sport. It is powered by a 2-litre 4-cylinder powertrain with 188bhp at 4,000 rpm and 400Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. 

Also Read

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Performance Edition: M Performance kit 

The 2 Series Gran Coupe Performance Edition comes with an M Performance kit that makes it stand out. It comes with an M Performance Front Grill, M Performance Alcantara Gear Selector Lever and other additional BMW ‘M Performance parts to further enhance the 2 Series Gran Coupe’s road presence.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-08-2023 at 16:44 IST
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS