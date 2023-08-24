BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Performance Edition bookings open

BMW India is going to launch the BMW 220i M Performance Edition on September 7th.

BMW India has opened the bookings for the upcoming 2 Series Gran Coupe Performance Edition. The 220i M Performance Edition is exclusively available in Black Sapphire metallic paintwork. This new edition will be available in limited numbers and can be booked at the BMW online store at a booking amount of Rs 1.50 lakh.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Performance Edition: Engine Specs

The new 2 Series Gran Coupe Performance Edition is available with a 2-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine with a total output of 177bhp at 5,100rpm and 280Nm at 1,350 – 4,600rpm. According to BMW, the Gran Coupe does 0-100 km in 7.1 seconds. This limited edition is only available in petrol. The standard 2 Series Gran Coupe, on the other hand, is available in two petrol variants — M Sport and M Sport Pro. It is also available in a single diesel trim, the 220d M Sport. It is powered by a 2-litre 4-cylinder powertrain with 188bhp at 4,000 rpm and 400Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Performance Edition: M Performance kit

The 2 Series Gran Coupe Performance Edition comes with an M Performance kit that makes it stand out. It comes with an M Performance Front Grill, M Performance Alcantara Gear Selector Lever and other additional BMW ‘M Performance parts to further enhance the 2 Series Gran Coupe’s road presence.