BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé M Sport launched in India: Petrol engine & M Division design elements

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé is available in four colours while the M Sport variant gets two additional exclusive colour options. It is available at dealerships starting 12 January.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé M Sport was launched in India today in a new petrol variant. Now available with an ‘M Sport’ package, the new BMW 220i is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai. It is available at dealerships starting today in addition to the two existing diesel variants. BMW 220i M Sport is available at an introductory price of Rs 40,90,000 (ex-showroom).

BMW 220i M Sport is powered by the BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine produces 190 hp and 280 Nm of torque at 1350-4600 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 7.1 seconds. The engine is paired with an eight-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission that comes with shift paddles on the steering wheel. The quick-shift control has also been updated for rapid manual gear changes.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé is available in four colours – Alpine White (non-metallic) and metallic paintworks – Black Sapphire, Melbourne Red, and Storm Bay. The M Sport variant is available in two additional exclusive colours – Misano Blue and Snapper Rocks. The choice of upholstery combinations includes Sensatec Oyster Black and Sensatec Black.

Designed with a focus on performance and sportiness, the new BMW 220i M Sport demonstrates powerful uniqueness that suits the requirements of motorsport fans. With the dynamics of a petrol engine, first-class driving characteristics, and the highest comfort, ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ is guaranteed every time, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said.

BMW India Financial Services offers customisable and flexible financial solutions for the 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport. Customers can choose from a variety of service plans according to duration and mileage. The packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with plans ranging from 3 years/ 40,000 km to 10 years/ 2,00,000 km.

