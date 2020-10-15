The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is set to be the smallest Bimmer in the country. It could well also be the most affordable one as well. The name suggests that this is a 5-door version of the 2 Series. BMW has never had launched a 2 Series in India and this is the model debut. It is likely that the car will be produced at the Chennai plant and could have a very competitive base price. Speaking of which, there are no natural rivals at the moment and the car could compete with the Skoda Superb based on its price. We expect the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe to be priced starting from Rs 32 lakh. There will be petrol as well as diesel options with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Well, all these details we would be updating in the blog below. The launch is scheduled for 11am.
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launch live: Expected price, specs, features, variants
The all-new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is set to be launched today and we are covering the event live. Sit back, relax and enjoy the proceedings.
By: Express Drives Desk | Updated: October 15, 2020 8:15:23 am
Highlights
It is set to be the entry-level BMW in the country. However, by looking at the spec sheet, it doesn't look at all like an entry-model. There are going to be two trims - Luxury Line and M Sport. Both are expected to be feature-packed. The car will be positioned below the 3 Series.
BMW India has started bookings of the sedan a few weeks ago. One can book the vehicle online for Rs 50,000. Along with this, if you've managed to secure the car before the launch today, there are goodies waiting for you. As an early bird offer, BMW India is giving away Taj Experience Gift Cards to its customers.
Did you know that when BMW calls its cars Gran coupe, it means there are doors at the rear as well. If its a coupe, its supposed to be a 3-door model.