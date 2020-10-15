BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launch live: Expected price, specs, features, variants

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is set to be the smallest Bimmer in the country. It could well also be the most affordable one as well. The name suggests that this is a 5-door version of the 2 Series. BMW has never had launched a 2 Series in India and this is the model debut. It is likely that the car will be produced at the Chennai plant and could have a very competitive base price. Speaking of which, there are no natural rivals at the moment and the car could compete with the Skoda Superb based on its price. We expect the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe to be priced starting from Rs 32 lakh. There will be petrol as well as diesel options with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Well, all these details we would be updating in the blog below. The launch is scheduled for 11am.