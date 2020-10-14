BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs of entry-level Bimmer

The new 2 Series Gran Coupe in India is poised to rival the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and the Audi A3 sedan.

By:October 14, 2020 11:12 AM
BMW 2 series gran coupe india launch

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is all set to be launched in India as the new entry-level four-door coupe from the German manufacturer. To be assembled at BMW’s facility in Chennai, the 2 Series Gran Coupe is likely to be introduced only with a diesel powertrain with a petrol variant to follow later on. BMW 2 Series range uses the same underpinnings as the BMW X1 crossover with a front-wheel-drive platform. Launching on 15th October, the 2 Series Gran Coupe will rival the Audi A3 and the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class.

The 2 Series boasts BMW’s latest design language, however not on the lines of the new 4 Series with a kidney grille too large. Instead, the 2 Series gets a smaller, more proportionate nose. It is a four-door layout with a low slung stance and a sloping roofline. Offering a true “Coupe” body style, it gets frameless doors unlike a lot of other “four-door coupes” in the market.

Also read: Bookings for BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe begin: Benefits from Taj Hotels and more explained

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is shorter and has a shorter wheelbase as well compared to the A-Class, but it is wider. In terms of powertrain options, the 2 Series is expected to be introduced as the 220d variant with a 2.0-lire diesel engine that puts out 190 hp. BMW is expected to launch the 220i with a 192 hp 2.0-litre petrol engine at a later stage.

The new A-Class limousine is expected to be launched around the Rs 40 lakh range while the Audi A3 sedan would be around a similar ballpark of Rs 35 lakh to Rs 40 lakh range. BMW is likely to follow suit and roll out a price tag between Rs 35 lakh to Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom) for 2 Series Gran Coupe.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Land Rover Defender launch in India tomorrow: Specs, variants, expected price

Land Rover Defender launch in India tomorrow: Specs, variants, expected price

India gets Make In India boost in missile system! BrahMos equipped with indigenous booster

India gets Make In India boost in missile system! BrahMos equipped with indigenous booster

Vespa & Aprilia scooters get festive season discounts: Insurance benefits, free accessories & more

Vespa & Aprilia scooters get festive season discounts: Insurance benefits, free accessories & more

Now get accessories worth upto Rs 3,000 free with Suzuki bikes, scooters: Here's how to avail!

Now get accessories worth upto Rs 3,000 free with Suzuki bikes, scooters: Here's how to avail!

Ather Energy to set up 135+ EV chargers by December: Ather 450X deliveries to begin in November

Ather Energy to set up 135+ EV chargers by December: Ather 450X deliveries to begin in November

Maruti Suzuki Alto marks 20th anniversary: Best-selling car in India for 16 years

Maruti Suzuki Alto marks 20th anniversary: Best-selling car in India for 16 years

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe unveiled: New design, hybrid powertrain, plug-in hybrid to follow next year

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe unveiled: New design, hybrid powertrain, plug-in hybrid to follow next year

Honda launches comprehensive online car buying platform: 6-step process explained

Honda launches comprehensive online car buying platform: 6-step process explained

Hero Glamour Blaze launched: Honda SP125 rival gets this new feature

Hero Glamour Blaze launched: Honda SP125 rival gets this new feature

Omega Seiki Mobility, FITT join hands to develop these EV technologies: Key targets listed!

Omega Seiki Mobility, FITT join hands to develop these EV technologies: Key targets listed!

Amazon unveils its first electric delivery vehicle: 10,000 EVs in India by 2025

Amazon unveils its first electric delivery vehicle: 10,000 EVs in India by 2025

Nissan Magnite global unveil on Oct 21: Expected price, specs, features of Kia Sonet rival

Nissan Magnite global unveil on Oct 21: Expected price, specs, features of Kia Sonet rival

TVS rolls out 4 millionth Apache from Chennai plant: Celebrates with Asia's longest chequered flag

TVS rolls out 4 millionth Apache from Chennai plant: Celebrates with Asia's longest chequered flag

Next-gen Isuzu V-Cross India launch soon: BS6 D-Max commercial range launch on Oct 14

Next-gen Isuzu V-Cross India launch soon: BS6 D-Max commercial range launch on Oct 14

Buying an EV in Delhi gets cheaper: Govt exempts road tax on battery-operated vehicles under EV policy

Buying an EV in Delhi gets cheaper: Govt exempts road tax on battery-operated vehicles under EV policy

F1 2020: Hamilton equals Schumacher's 91 wins record at Eifel GP

F1 2020: Hamilton equals Schumacher's 91 wins record at Eifel GP

2020 MotoGP: Petrucci takes victory, Alex Marquez claims podium in wet French GP

2020 MotoGP: Petrucci takes victory, Alex Marquez claims podium in wet French GP

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo flies past Miller on last lap to earn home GP pole

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo flies past Miller on last lap to earn home GP pole

Hero MotoCorp launches 24x7 Roadside Assistance: Cost and key benefits listed!

Hero MotoCorp launches 24x7 Roadside Assistance: Cost and key benefits listed!

Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler range clocks 5,000 unit sales: Range, availability, specs & more!

Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler range clocks 5,000 unit sales: Range, availability, specs & more!