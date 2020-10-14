BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs of entry-level Bimmer

The new 2 Series Gran Coupe in India is poised to rival the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and the Audi A3 sedan.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is all set to be launched in India as the new entry-level four-door coupe from the German manufacturer. To be assembled at BMW’s facility in Chennai, the 2 Series Gran Coupe is likely to be introduced only with a diesel powertrain with a petrol variant to follow later on. BMW 2 Series range uses the same underpinnings as the BMW X1 crossover with a front-wheel-drive platform. Launching on 15th October, the 2 Series Gran Coupe will rival the Audi A3 and the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class.

The 2 Series boasts BMW’s latest design language, however not on the lines of the new 4 Series with a kidney grille too large. Instead, the 2 Series gets a smaller, more proportionate nose. It is a four-door layout with a low slung stance and a sloping roofline. Offering a true “Coupe” body style, it gets frameless doors unlike a lot of other “four-door coupes” in the market.

Also read: Bookings for BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe begin: Benefits from Taj Hotels and more explained

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is shorter and has a shorter wheelbase as well compared to the A-Class, but it is wider. In terms of powertrain options, the 2 Series is expected to be introduced as the 220d variant with a 2.0-lire diesel engine that puts out 190 hp. BMW is expected to launch the 220i with a 192 hp 2.0-litre petrol engine at a later stage.

The new A-Class limousine is expected to be launched around the Rs 40 lakh range while the Audi A3 sedan would be around a similar ballpark of Rs 35 lakh to Rs 40 lakh range. BMW is likely to follow suit and roll out a price tag between Rs 35 lakh to Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom) for 2 Series Gran Coupe.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.