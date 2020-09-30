BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India launch on Oct 15: Entry-level Bimmer to rival A3, A-Class

There will be a new entry-level BMW on the market as the German automaker will introduce the new 2 Series Gran Coupe in India. Poised to rival the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and the Audi A3 sedan, we take a look at what the new baby Bimmer has to offer.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is the entry-level four-door coupe model from the German automaker. BMW India is planning to introduce the 2 Series Gran Coupe here on Indian soil and has confirmed that the model will be launched on October 15. BMW India will also assemble the model at its facility in Chennai and it is expected to be powered by a diesel engine at launch, but a petrol model could be on offer at a later stage. The 2 Series range shares its underpinnings with the BMW X1 crossover using a front-wheel-drive platform.

The 2 Series follows BMW’s latest design language, but not the one seen on the new 4 Series, with the questionably large kidney grille at the front. Instead, the size of the nose on the 2 series is smaller and proportionate. As the name suggests, the silhouette of the 2 Series Gran Coupe uses the four-door layout with a low slung stance and sloping roofline. Being a true “Coupe” you get frameless doors, unlike most other “four-door coupes” in the market, which should be something that excites some of the purists.

The BMW 2 Series Coupe will be a rival to the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and the upcoming Audi A3 Sedan. In terms of size, the 2 Series Gran Coupe is shorter in length and offers a shorter wheelbase than the A-Class, however, the 2 Series Gran Coupe is wider. As far as powertrains are concerned, the 2 Series is expected to be introduced as the 220d variant with a 2.0-lire diesel engine which is good for 190hp. But a 220i with 192hp from a 2.0-litre petrol engine is expected to be introduced at a later stage.

The new A-Class Limousine is expected to be introduced around the Rs 40 lakh range while the Audi A3 sedan would be around the same ballpark of Rs 35 lakh to Rs 40 lakh range. We expect BMW to follow suit and stick a price tag of around the same range between Rs 35 lakh to Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom) for the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe which it is launched on October 15, 2020.

