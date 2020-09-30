BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India launch on Oct 15: Entry-level Bimmer to rival A3, A-Class

There will be a new entry-level BMW on the market as the German automaker will introduce the new 2 Series Gran Coupe in India. Poised to rival the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and the Audi A3 sedan, we take a look at what the new baby Bimmer has to offer.

By:September 30, 2020 11:14 AM

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is the entry-level four-door coupe model from the German automaker. BMW India is planning to introduce the 2 Series Gran Coupe here on Indian soil and has confirmed that the model will be launched on October 15. BMW India will also assemble the model at its facility in Chennai and it is expected to be powered by a diesel engine at launch, but a petrol model could be on offer at a later stage. The 2 Series range shares its underpinnings with the BMW X1 crossover using a front-wheel-drive platform.

The 2 Series follows BMW’s latest design language, but not the one seen on the new 4 Series, with the questionably large kidney grille at the front. Instead, the size of the nose on the 2 series is smaller and proportionate. As the name suggests, the silhouette of the 2 Series Gran Coupe uses the four-door layout with a low slung stance and sloping roofline. Being a true “Coupe” you get frameless doors, unlike most other “four-door coupes” in the market, which should be something that excites some of the purists.

The BMW 2 Series Coupe will be a rival to the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and the upcoming Audi A3 Sedan. In terms of size, the 2 Series Gran Coupe is shorter in length and offers a shorter wheelbase than the A-Class, however, the 2 Series Gran Coupe is wider. As far as powertrains are concerned, the 2 Series is expected to be introduced as the 220d variant with a 2.0-lire diesel engine which is good for 190hp. But a 220i with 192hp from a 2.0-litre petrol engine is expected to be introduced at a later stage.

The new A-Class Limousine is expected to be introduced around the Rs 40 lakh range while the Audi A3 sedan would be around the same ballpark of Rs 35 lakh to Rs 40 lakh range. We expect BMW to follow suit and stick a price tag of around the same range between Rs 35 lakh to Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom) for the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe which it is launched on October 15, 2020.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2020 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS India launch on 8 October: What to expect

2020 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS India launch on 8 October: What to expect

Honda Highness Cruiser 2020 India Launch LIVE: Royal Enfield challenger's expected price, features, engine specs

Honda Highness Cruiser 2020 India Launch LIVE: Royal Enfield challenger's expected price, features, engine specs

Etrio to launch in-house-developed electric three-wheeler and bicycle: Gets Rs 22cr funding

Etrio to launch in-house-developed electric three-wheeler and bicycle: Gets Rs 22cr funding

Teased! Ducati Multistrada V4 set to break cover on this date: Highlights, features of Ducati's flagship ADV

Teased! Ducati Multistrada V4 set to break cover on this date: Highlights, features of Ducati's flagship ADV

Okinawa Eco app launched: iPraise+ gets low battery, speeding alerts on smartphone

Okinawa Eco app launched: iPraise+ gets low battery, speeding alerts on smartphone

MakeMyTrip introduces electric cabs for first & last-mile travel: Ties up with BluSmart

MakeMyTrip introduces electric cabs for first & last-mile travel: Ties up with BluSmart

Price hike alert! Bajaj Pulsar 125, Pulsar 150 get costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! Bajaj Pulsar 125, Pulsar 150 get costlier in India by this much

Upcoming bikes in October: Royal Enfield cruiser, a new Suzuki, an electric bike & more

Upcoming bikes in October: Royal Enfield cruiser, a new Suzuki, an electric bike & more

Bounce and Simple Energy in talks to develop new long range electric vehicle for India

Bounce and Simple Energy in talks to develop new long range electric vehicle for India

India-bound Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB facelift unveiled: Specs, features of Audi A6 rival

India-bound Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB facelift unveiled: Specs, features of Audi A6 rival

Honda Highness India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs of Royal Enfield rival!

Honda Highness India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs of Royal Enfield rival!

MAHLE, Ballard Power collaborate to develop fuel cell systems for commercial vehicles

MAHLE, Ballard Power collaborate to develop fuel cell systems for commercial vehicles

Harley-Davidson's most affordable bike 338R's design out: India launch uncertain

Harley-Davidson's most affordable bike 338R's design out: India launch uncertain

Ford cars can now be serviced at home: Doorstep service launched in 19 cities

Ford cars can now be serviced at home: Doorstep service launched in 19 cities

KTM RC125, RC200, RC390 get new colour options in India: Model-wise images, prices listed!

KTM RC125, RC200, RC390 get new colour options in India: Model-wise images, prices listed!

Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV India launch on 8 October: Range, features, expected price

Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV India launch on 8 October: Range, features, expected price

Suzuki to launch a new two-wheeler in India on 7th October: Here's what it could be!

Suzuki to launch a new two-wheeler in India on 7th October: Here's what it could be!

2020 Beijing Auto Show: Hyundai showcases EV vision, unveils 810 hp RM20e electric sports car

2020 Beijing Auto Show: Hyundai showcases EV vision, unveils 810 hp RM20e electric sports car

2020 Mahindra Thar bookings to open on this date: Expected price, highlights of India's favourite off-roader!

2020 Mahindra Thar bookings to open on this date: Expected price, highlights of India's favourite off-roader!

Covid-19 Relief: 51 Tata Winger Ambulances delivered to Pune Zilla Parishad

Covid-19 Relief: 51 Tata Winger Ambulances delivered to Pune Zilla Parishad