BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe breaks cover: To rival Mercedes-Benz CLA

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, the four-door version of the 2 series coupe, has now been revealed. Set to compete against the likes of Mercedes-Benz CLA, the 2 Series Gran Coupe will fit in the gap between the 1 Series and the 3 Series. In terms of design, this four-door coupe looks quite aggressive, from the front, as well as from the back. Though the front end of the car is similar to that of the 2 Series Coupe, the rear takes its inspiration from the BMW X4 and hence has a recognizable headlight and tail-gate design.

The cabin of the 2 Series Gran Coupe is identical to the Coupe iteration. It comes with BMW's live cockpit which gets a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster along with a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Under the hood, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes with one engine option available in two different configurations. The 228i xDrive comes with a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine churning out 228 hp along with 350 Nm of peak torque. The M235i xDrive gets the same engine. However, here, this engine produces 301 hp along with 450 Nm of peak torque. Both the variants get an 8-speed automatic transmission.

In addition to this, four-wheel drive is available as standard. The 228i can do 0-100 kmph in 6.0 seconds. While the M235i can do the same in just 4.7 seconds.

In comparison to the 228i, the M235i sits 10 mm lower. Additionally, it comes with sport suspension set-up as standard with an optional dynamic damper control system with comfort and sport settings. Also available as an optional extra is sports steering and 235/35R tyres wrapped on 19-inch alloy wheels. As standard, the 228i gets 17-inch rims while the M235i comes with 18-inch wheels.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is soon going to make its way to the Indian market. Here too, it will stand as a competitor to the Mercedes-Benz CLA.