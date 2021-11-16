BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition launched in India: Limited to just 24 units

The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition has been launched in India at Rs 43.50 lakh, ex-showroom pan-India. Only 24 units of this limited edition Beemer will be available in the country.

BMW India has launched the new Black Shadow Edition of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe in the country. The price of the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition has been set at Rs 43.50 lakh, ex-showroom pan-India. In December last year, the German carmaker introduced the same model with a diesel engine but now, it has been launched in the petrol guise. Moreover, only 24 units of this limited edition Beemer will be available in India. It is locally produced at the company’s Chennai plant and the bookings for the same are open exclusively on BMW’s Online Shop.

Talking about changes, the new Black Shadow Edition of the BMW 2 Series gets a host of new design elements over the standard model that lends it a distinctive visual appeal. For instance, it gets BMW’s Individual high-gloss shadow line package along with BMW ‘M’ Performance parts. The sedan features a black mesh-style M radiator grille, blacked-out ORVMs, M Performance rear spoiler, and 18-inch M Performance Y-Spoke forged alloy wheels finished in Matt Jet Black shade.

The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow edition is available in two colour shades. They are – Alpine White (non-metallic) and Black Sapphire (metallic). On the inside, the sedan features Sensatec Oyster and Black & Sensatec Black upholstery. Talking about the powertrain, the new BMW 2 Series Black Shadow Edition is available in the 220i guise. It gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that churns out 190 hp of power and 280 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed Steptronic sport automatic transmission and it does 0-100 kmph in just 7.1 seconds.

Commenting on the occasion of the launch, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The limited edition of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé takes forward the celebrations this festive season. The successful ‘Black Shadow’ edition now gets even more irresistible in its petrol avatar. Designed with a clear focus on dynamics, it is tailored to suit the requirements of motorsport enthusiasts. Further, BMW ‘M’ Performance parts offer an excellent athletic edge which enhances the sporty character in all aspects. The BMW 220i ‘Black Shadow’ edition is an exciting opportunity for our customers to enter the world of joy with style and performance.”

