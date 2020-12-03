BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe ‘Black Shadow’ Edition launched in India: Here’s what is new

The newly launched BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is exclusive as only 24 units will be available on the brand's online shop starting 7 December 2020. Here is what all you get with the Black edition.

The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow edition has been launched in India. Being a special edition model, this one is aimed at people who always want a bit of something extra. If you are one of those, you need to hurry up to buy the new Black Edition as it is limited to just 24 units on the BMW online shop through which the car will be available starting 7 December 2020. The new BMW 220d M Sport Black Shadow edition has been launched for a price of Rs 42.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in two colours namely Alpine White (non-metallic) and Black Sapphire (metallic). The new ‘Black Shadow’ edition gets content from BMW Individual high-gloss shadow line package along with BMW ‘M’ Performance parts worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

Talking of the exteriors first, the said model gets a high-gloss black mesh-style M front grille along with black exterior mirror caps. Moreover, you get BMW ‘M’ Performance rear spoiler in high-gloss black along with black chrome tailpipe finishers and these certainly lend a sporty appeal to the car. In addition, the Black edition comes with 18-inch M Performance Y-Spoke Styling 554 M forged wheels in Jet Black Matt colour while the BMW floating hub cap features the BMW logo that remains leveled at all times.

Watch video | Our BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe review:

Just like the exteriors, the interiors are equally exciting too! The Black edition comes with newly designed Sport seats with electrical memory function. The large 430 litres luggage compartment can further be expanded by folding down the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest. Moreover, you get the illuminated trim, a segment-first feature that operates as decorative lighting element with a space-shaping effect in the dark. Also, ambient lighting comes with six dimmable designs. The cockpit of the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes with 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster along with a 10.25-inch control display. BMW Virtual Assistant is also on offer along with BMW Gesture Control that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions.

Other highlights inside the cabin include wireless charging for smartphones, parking assistant with rear view camera reversing assistant, and wireless Apple CarPlay. Safety bits on the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe include six airbags, attentiveness assistance, Anti-lock braking system (ABS) with brake assist, ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system) and also, dynamic stability control (DSC). BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black edition draws power from a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo diesel engine that is good for producing 190 hp of power along with 400 Nm of torque. With this, the car sprints from 0 -100 kmph in 7.5 seconds. Transmission is an eight-speed steptronic sport automatic unit.

