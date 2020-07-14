BluSmart launches hourly electric car rental at Rs 199, in-app wallet for contactless payments

BluSmart has launched Blu wallet for contactless payments, hourly rentals starting at Rs 199, and a Green Referral program, with a promise to plant a tree on every referral.

By:Published: July 14, 2020 5:04 PM

BluSmart electric cabs

BluSmart, an all-electric ride-hailing platform, today announced the introduction of new features in its electric cab service, which include Blu Wallet, Hourly Rentals, and Referrals. Under its new initiative, BluSmart lets its customers book sanitized electric cabs for travelling in Gurugram as well as to and for the airport at no surge flat fares starting at Rs 99. The service provider aims to introduce more such features in the near future and also has plans to plant trees according to the number of rentals. BluSmart claims that it has reduced over 325 tonnes of CO2 over the last one year by running all-electric cars in Delhi-NCR.

New BluSmart features are:

Blu Wallet: An in-app wallet for contactless monetary transactions. The wallet can be recharged using debit and credit cards, digital wallets, net-banking, and UPI methods.

Hourly Rentals: Based on popular customer demand, BluSmart has launched Hourly Rentals starting at Rs 199. Using this option, customers can keep the same electric vehicle with them while they go about attending to their needs in the city. With the rental product, customers in Gurugram will also be able to take the electric cars to anywhere in Delhi, thus increasing the radius of operations of BluSmart in NCR. The rentals start at 1 hour/10 km going up to 8 hours/80 km, with 1-hour intervals.

Referrals: BluSmart has reached the milestone of 10k+ active users and now the company will be launching its referral feature that allows users to invite their friends and family to the electric mobility solution. BluSmart will also plant one tree per referral.

BluSmart hygiene measures for the safety of customers and drivers

o All driver-partners have their body-temperature checked prior to taking any duty, for both city and airport services. Their latest temperature and wellness status is made available to the riders via the BluSmart app. The last time of disinfection is also shown.

o All cabs have division screens to keep a separation between the driver-partner and passenger.

o The company follows strict guidelines on AC usage and does not permit the internal recirculation mode in the vehicle.

Also read: Exponential growth upcoming in Indian EV market in next 1-1.5 years: BluSmart Mobility

o Driver-partners have been trained to open and close the door for customers, to help them avoid surface-contact as best possible. Besides, all cabs are equipped with surface disinfectants along with hand-sanitizers which can be accessed by riders from the rear seat.

o Masks for all – Every driver wears a facemask, and BluSmart has extra facemasks that can be availed by customers as well.

o Cab drivers use the Arogya Setu app as per the government’s directives. BluSmart checks the Aarogya Setu status of each driver every day before they go online.

