Blockbuster car/SUV launches in January, February 2019! Tata Harrier, Maruti Wagon R, Honda Civic and more

2018 has been a great year for the Indian car market. The goneby year saw some major car launches happening in the country like the all-new Santro, the new Maruti Ertiga and Ciaz, Mahindra Alturas G4 and lots more. Now, as we get on board the new journey in 2019, there is a lot more to look forward to. In January itself, two highly awaited cars namely Tata Harrier and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will be launched in India and interestingly, both of them are arriving on the same day. Mercedes-Benz will be launching its most luxurious MPV for India called the V-Class. Here we have listed the top cars that will be launched in India during the next two months. Let us know which one appeals to you the most in the comments section below.

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier has been into the headlines for a very long time. The company's upcoming flagship SUV that comes based on the Land Rover platform will challenge the likes of the Jeep Compass, Mahindra XUV500 and multiple others in the segment. The new Tata Harrier will finally be launched in India on 23rd January. Powering the Tata Harrier will be a 140 bhp, 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that will come mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Prices for the Tata Harrier are expected to start near the Rs 14 lakh mark (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz is going to launch its most luxurious MPV in India called the V-Class. After the two highly awaited car launches on 23rd January, the new V-Class will be launched a day later in Mumbai. This new Merc will arrive Indian shores via the CBU route and hence, it might be priced north of the Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. Being a Mercedes-Benz, expect the V-Class to come with some premium and luxury features that will put other MPVs to shame.

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will be launched in India the same day on which the Harrier will arrive. Possibly the biggest car launch of the year by the country's biggest carmaker, the all-new Wagon R will have more generous proportions than the outgoing model, translating into a spacious cabin. Powering the new model will be a 1.0-litre K10 petrol engine that will churn out respective power and torque outputs of close to 67 bhp and 99 Nm. The new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will be launched in India at an expected starting price of close to Rs 3.7 lakh (ex-showroom).

2019 Honda Civic

The Civic is all set to make its comeback in India in February 2019. The car was retired from the Indian market in 2015 due to poor sales but the radical change in design along with the inclusion of new features on the upcoming Civic is expected to do the trick for Honda. Powering the all-new Honda Civic will be a 2.0-litre iVTEC petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission and an optional CVT is likely to be on offer as well. The all-new Honda Civic is expected to arrive in the price range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid

The new Toyota Camry will be launched in India on 18th January and will be the first big launch of this year. The new Camry will have different styling and the car looks sleeker and sportier than the outgoing model. The new Camry Hybrid is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom) and will go up against the likes of Skoda Superb and Honda Accord Hybrid in the segment.