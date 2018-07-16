Blaupunkt launches new infotainment systems for cars: Here’s what all it offers

German giant, Blaupunkt has launched two new infotainment system for cars called Osaka 760 and Monte Carlo 750. These are also the first from Blaupunkt to support Apple Car Play and Google's android auto for Apple and Android supported devices respectively. Introduction of these new devices will allow the driver to stay focused on the drive and use his/her phone as per by voice command operations via Google Assistant or Siri and also display Google Maps (in the case of Android Auto) on the screen of the system.
Pankaj Jagwani said “We are very excited to unveil the launch of our first ever Android Auto and Apple Car Play audio systems. Osaka 760 and Monte Carlo 750 are our latest models in our extensive line up of radios we offer in India. With our German heritage and design capabilities, we have no doubt that these two current models will help elevate the overall user experience of the end user.”
|Osaka 760 (Toyota Specific)
|Monte Carlo 750
|Radio: High - end tuner
FM(RDS), AM Tuner
|Radio: High - end tuner
FM(RDS), AM Tuner
|Display: Large 6.75" digital TFT capacitive touch
screen display (800*480 pixels)
|Display: Large 6.75" digital TFT capacitive touch
screen display (800*480 pixels)
|Apple Car Play
|Apple Car Play
|Android Auto
|Android Auto
|.flac file compatible
|.flac file compatible
|Digital Signal Processing :
Front & Rear - HPF with selectable
frequency & slope
Subwoofer - LPF with selectable
frequency & slope / Digital Time Delay
for FRONT & REAR speakers
|Data carrier:
2 RearUSB (Standard A-type)
|Data carrier:
1 RearUSB (Standard A-type)
|Media player:
Audio & Video from USB
|Media player:
Audio & Video from USB
|Bluetooth:
Built-in Bluetooth hands-free calling,
phone book sync & audio streaming
Built-in microphone plus additional
external microphone
|Bluetooth:
Built-in Bluetooth hands-free calling,
phone book sync & audio streaming
Built-in microphone plus additional
external microphone
|Rear view camera input
|Rear view camera input
|Steering Wheel Control input
|Steering Wheel Control input
|Equalizer / Amplifier
3-band equalizer
24 Bit D/A converter 192 kHz
4-channel pre-amp output (2V)
Sub-out (2V)
4 x 50 Watt Max. power
|Equalizer / Amplifier:
10 band equalizer
24 Bit D/A converter 192 kHz
4-channel pre-amp output (2V)
Sub-out (2V)
4 x 50 Watt Max. power
|INR 34,990
|INR 29,990
The Blaupunkt Osaka 760 is a Toyota Specific model and is priced at Rs 34,990 while the Monte Carlo 750 is a universal 2DIN model that costs Rs 29,990. Some of the top features include high-end tuner section, 6.75” Full Capacitive Touchscreen, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera input and steering wheel control capability.
