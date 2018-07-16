Blaupunkt launches new infotainment systems for cars: Here’s what all it offers

German giant, Blaupunkt has launched two new infotainment system for cars called Osaka 760 and Monte Carlo 750. These are also the first from Blaupunkt to support Apple Car Play and Google's android auto for Apple and Android supported devices respectively. Introduction of these new devices will allow the driver to stay focused on the drive and use his/her phone as per by voice command operations via Google Assistant or Siri and also display Google Maps (in the case of Android Auto) on the screen of the system.

Pankaj Jagwani said “We are very excited to unveil the launch of our first ever Android Auto and Apple Car Play audio systems. Osaka 760 and Monte Carlo 750 are our latest models in our extensive line up of radios we offer in India. With our German heritage and design capabilities, we have no doubt that these two current models will help elevate the overall user experience of the end user.”

Osaka 760 (Toyota Specific) Monte Carlo 750 Radio: High - end tuner

FM(RDS), AM Tuner Display: Large 6.75" digital TFT capacitive touch

screen display (800*480 pixels) Apple Car Play Apple Car Play Android Auto Android Auto .flac file compatible .flac file compatible Digital Signal Processing :

for FRONT & REAR speakers Data carrier:

1 RearUSB (Standard A-type) Media player:

Audio & Video from USB Bluetooth:

Built-in Bluetooth hands-free calling,

phone book sync & audio streaming

Built-in microphone plus additional

3-band equalizer

24 Bit D/A converter 192 kHz

4-channel pre-amp output (2V)

Sub-out (2V)

10 band equalizer

4 x 50 Watt Max. power INR 34,990 INR 29,990

The Blaupunkt Osaka 760 is a Toyota Specific model and is priced at Rs 34,990 while the Monte Carlo 750 is a universal 2DIN model that costs Rs 29,990. Some of the top features include high-end tuner section, 6.75” Full Capacitive Touchscreen, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera input and steering wheel control capability.