Blaupunkt launches new 6.5-inch infotainment system: Gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity

Blaupunkt has today launched the New York 750, an all-new 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system in India. Priced at Rs 21,990, the New York 750 comes with Android Auto, Apple Car Play as well as PhoneLink connectivity options. The company is offering a free rearview camera with this infotainment season as part of its 2019 festive season sale.

In addition to connectivity options, the New York 750 also offers support for voice commands. There is aux-in as well as BT connectivity on offer as well. In addition to this, you can also change the equalizer settings according to your taste.

Pankaj Jagwani, Director, Blaupunkt India said, “We at Blaupunkt are dedicated and strive to innovate and develop products that will make the lives of our customers easier and simpler. Every product we design is with a view of achieving maximum customer satisfaction. During the development phase of all our new models we keep this vision in mind.

Car infotainment systems are evolving these days. Most of the OEMs offer decent quality systems. However, the same primarily equipped on the top-spec models only. This is when a customer decides to go aftermarket. And here too, these days, a plethora of options are available.