BJP Minister Kiren Rijiju goes off-road in Mahindra Thar, Polaris RZR during Gandhi Sankalp Yatra

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju recently had a go on off-roading driving a Mahindra Thar and also a Polaris RZR ATV during the Gandhi Sankalp Yatra. The two used the off-roaders for the 107 km expedition in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh and had some good things to say about them too. A video shared on Rijiju's official Facebook page shows him praising the Polaris quad bike as the best all-terrain vehicle for areas that get snow and the Thar as the best sports utility vehicle for all-weather road conditions.

Mahindra Thar no doubt is extensively popular with off-road enthusiasts in India and is revered as one of the most capable and affordable off-road vehicles. Besides, the Thar is also highly customisable. It boasts of a 4X4 drive system and offers manual differential lockers.

Polaris RZR ATVs are designed and developed specifically for off-road usage and are used by armed forces around the world to traverse through difficult terrain. India's ITBP also uses Polaris ATVs in high-altitude regions.

New 2020 Mahindra Thar, Scorpio spied again: Here’s what to expect

Mahindra Thar, in fact, is set to get a new model that has already been spotted while on test. The new Thar will be based on a whole new platform. In terms of design, the Thar will retain the old design language but will carry larger dimensions.

Also, the new Mahindra Thar will likely come with a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine with 140 hp. On the inside, the Thar is expected to get a major overhaul with features like a touchscreen infotainment system, climate control and more.