Bizzare! UP Police catches Baleno doing 144kmph: Fines Delhi man’s 9-year old Alto

A Maruti Suzuki Alto owner from new Delhi was fined by the Uttar Pradesh Traffic Police for doing 144 kmph. Only that, he didn't commit the offence. The UP Police caught a Maruti Suzuki Baleno on camera doing 144 kmph. But they issued the challan for the registration number of the Delhi man' Alto. The said person then took to Twitter and reached out to the UP Police stating that a wrong challan has been issued in his name. He even attached the image uploaded on the UP Police website as the proof of challan which clearly shows a Baleno and not an Alto. In his tweet, he even mentioned that the UP Police are free to go for a drive in his nine-year-old Alto and try doing 144 kmph. He further wrote that if they manage to achieve this speed, he will pay a fine of Rs 2,000.

Dear @uptrafficpolice You have filed a wrong #challan with my car no. I drive an Alto and you have registered a Baleno driving at 144kmph with my car no. Sir, you can take my 9-year old Alto for a drive n try to touch 144kmph with it. If you can do it, I will pay Rs 2k as fine. pic.twitter.com/r1v0fMzqdl — SarkDeb (@SarkDeb) September 13, 2019

This is not the first time that traffic police have issued a wrong challan. There have been instanced when a four-wheeler driver was issued a challan for not wearing a helmet. This case, just like others, where wrong challans were issued, could be because of human error. Since this was not an on-the-spot challan and was issued online, with the image taken from a speed camera, a mistake could have been made while the details of the registration number were being uploaded into the system.

Amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act, bring in hefty fines for traffic violations, such as speeding. Though Uttar Pradesh is among the states which have decided not to implement the new fines and stick with the older ones. There have been some states like Gujarat where though the new regulations are being implemented, the amount stipulated for the fines has been reduced drastically. In the midst of this, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari clarified recently that it is up to the states whether they implement the new MV Act or not. He also stated that the amendments in the act, particularly those which warrant hefty fines for traffic violations, have been brought in to make Indian roads safer and not generate revenue.