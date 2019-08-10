Bizzare! Haryana boy pushes his brand new BMW into river after father denies Jaguar

A Haryana youth demanded a Jaguar from his parents and got a BMW instead. Frustrated by this, he pushed his brand new luxury car into the river. While doing so, the youth also made a video of the act and posted it on the social media. After the youth pushed the car in the river, it got stuck in the middle due to tall grass. The same youth was later seen doing attempts in taking the car out of the river with the help of some local divers. The father of the aforementioned youth is a landlord in a Haryana village. The BMW that one can see in the images looks like a 3-series that costs over Rs 30 lakh in India.

Later on, a police case was registered in this matter. As the youth was later seen trying to get his brand new BMW out of the river, one can assume that he must be regretting his mistake that he did in the first place. The case clearly shows the personal preference of the youth for Jaguar over the Beemer. As a result, he got angry after getting a BMW instead of Jaguar which he demanded. It is unclear as of now as to how much damage occurred to the BMW as a result of getting into the river.

