Bizzare but True! Tesla cars to soon have fart, goat noises to warn pedestrians

Yes, that may sound quite bizarre but is certainly true! Tesla car owners will soon be able to choose fart or goat noise as sounds for their vehicle's pedestrian noisemakers and horns. The information has been hinted straight by Tesla's chief Elon Musk. Not only this, Musk also tweeted about adding coconut sound as a part of the company's customisation exercise. In order to be precise, Elon Musk tweeted - "Customised horn & movement sounds (coconuts being one, of course) coming to Teslas soon." Moreover, Musk teased goat bleats, rushing wind and coconut horse clops from "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" that is Musk's one of favourite comedy movies. In a later tweet, Elon Musk mentioned whoopie cushion noise that was made famous by Tesla's "Toilet Humor" mode and a goat noise and Musk used emojis to mention these.

Tesla has reportedly commenced the roll out of pedestrian noisemaker for the Model 3 sedan. The noisemakers are designed to produce a sound while the electric vehicle is running below 30 kmph in forward and reverse motion and these have now been installed on the Model 3 units built since September 1. The US Pedestrian Safety Enhancement Act of 2010 states that EVs must essentially have an audible sound when the vehicle is running at speeds below 30 kmph in order to warn pedestrians of their presence. All electric vehicles need to have a noisemaker strictly starting 1st September, 2020.

Additional noises are yet to be finalised and Tesla may introduce multiple noises in order to let the owners choose one from numerous noises. When it comes to the sound of the noisemaker, Tesla has adopted pink noise as the forward sound as of now. As for reverse driving, the company is using a sci-fi-esque tone.

