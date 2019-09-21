Bizzare! Auto-rickshaw driver charges Rs 4,300 for 15 kms in Pune

We have often come across cases and even experienced ourselves when auto drivers ask for a ridiculous amount of charge for a fairly small trip. But this particular incident seems to top everything we have ever heard before. An auto-rickshaw driver in Pune has been detained by the Police for allegedly charging a sum of Rs 4,300 from a passenger for ferrying him from Katraj to Yerwada, a trip of just 15 kms. The case is currently under investigation by the police after a complaint was registered by the passenger.

After reaching Pune from Bangalore by a private bus, the said passenger boarded an auto-rickshaw from Katraj which was driven by the suspect, for Yerwad. After reaching the destination, which is just 15 kms from Katraj, the auto-rikshaw driver allegedly asked the passenger to pay him a sum of Rs 4,300. As the passenger was scared of the auto driver, he handed him the money. He later went to the Police to register his complaint. Following this, a hunt for the driver, Sachin Namdev Ajanthrao, began.

Narendra Parkhi, Police havaldar attached with the traffic control branch of the Bharti Vidyapeeth division got the details about Ajanthrao. Following this, lead by sub-inspector Dattatraya Dhumal, a team of traffic police personnel successfully apprehended the auto-rickshaw driver. He was then handed over to the Yerwada Police station, where the the investigation pertaining to this matter is being carried out.

Bushan Kote, Police sub-inspector, who is investigating this case, told The Indian Express that the auto-rickshaw driver has admitted that he has taken Rs 4,300 from the passenger, by whom the complaint was registered. However, Ajanthrao hasn't been arrested as of yet and the investigation is currently on-going.