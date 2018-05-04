Bihar gets its first Institute of Driving Training & Traffic Research in collaboration with Maruti

India's leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki has set up the first Institute of Driving Training and Traffic Research (IDTR) in Bihar and was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar.

This new IDTR will set standards for quality driving training and also impart driving training, theoretical and practical, to aspiring and existing drivers. Maruti Suzuki says that this initiative will focus on the ‘Train-the-Trainer’ model, to have a multiplier effect and upgrade the driving skills of a larger number of people. MSIL already manages six IDTRs across India, in partnership with state governments and is a part of its CSR efforts to promote road safety and bring down fatalities.

The IDTR has been set up under Public Private Partnership mode, between the Government of Bihar and MSIL, and with guidance and support from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The Government has provided the land and building, while MSIL will manage and run the facility.

The Company has set up modern classrooms, scientifically designed driving tracks and provided driving simulators, vehicles and qualified trainers. This IDTR spread across 15 acres will also host a 150-seater auditorium, a library, laboratory and a hostel to accommodate 80 trainees. IDTR will follow MSIL’s exhaustive course curriculum, designed to include all critical aspects of driving training and traffic research. This is the thie seventh IDTR institute by Maruti Suzuki with six other located in Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

Its aim is to adopt international norms & processes for road safety training in the Indian context and establishing quality objectives taking into consideration customer requirements and company’s future plan, monitoring the objectives against the targets set and taking necessary actions.