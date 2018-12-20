Bigger and better all-new Mahindra Thar spotted again: Changes to expect on Mahindra’s champion off-roader

The next generation Mahindra Thar has been spied testing once again and this time, the clearer pictures of the off-roader have emerged, courtesy a Team-BHP reader. Take a look at the images and the first thing that you will notice about the upcoming Thar is that it looks significantly bigger and has more generous proportions than the outgoing model. With the new crash test norms set to kick in the year 2020, the company is now building an all-new Thar with better features and more safety. In order to meet the new crash test norms, the all-new Mahindra Thar is expected to come on a new platform. The off-roader will most likely get the new modular ladder frame chassis that made its debut on the Marazzo. The spy shots suggest that the Mahindra Thar is in the early stages of development that is evident by the smaller wheels and dummy lights.

2020 Mahindra Thar will likely a new engine

In order to enhance everyday practicality, the new Thar is also expected to get better seats along with some added features. The new generation Mahindra Thar will most likely get power from a new diesel engine that will be BS-VI compliant as the existing 2.5-litre motor won't be able to pass the new emission norms. The new Thar will get an all-wheel-drive system along with locking rear differentials. In terms of safety, the new model will get dual airbags and ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD.

New Mahindra Thar looks in early stages of development

The next generation Mahindra Thar will likely make its debut at the Auto Expo 2020 with an official launch expected slated towards mid-2020. The popular off-roader will continue to challenge the likes of the Force Gurkha in the segment. Expect the new model to demand a significant premium over the price of the outgoing model. Stay tuned with us for more updates! Also, let us know what do you think about the new Mahindra Thar in the comments section below.

Image Source: Team-BHP