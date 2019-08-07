Big step towards electric mobility! Government to offer 25% rebate on land to set up charging points

Uttar Pradesh government has announced a 25 percent rebate on the market rate of land for establishing charging units for electric vehicles. The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already cleared a policy in this regard. Commenting on the new policy, UP government's spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh said that three points are taken in the policy. First, more and more electric vehicles are made in the state. Secondly, preparing a network of charging stations and thirdly creating a demand for these vehicles. Twenty-five per cent rebate will be given on circle or market rate of land, which is less for setting up charging units.

In the first phase, it is planned to run 10,000 electric buses and old ones will be phased out. By 2024, 70 per cent commercial vehicles will be electric and 2 lakh charging stations will be set up. He added that the state was expecting Rs 40,000 crore investment and employment generation for 50,000 people. The Government is making some serious moves in the direction of electric mobility. Recently, the GST council announced a drop in GST for electric vehicles from 12 percent to 5 percent. Moreover, the GST on EV chargers required to charge these vehicles has also been revised from 18 percent to 5 percent.

UP Government's latest move will surely push the EV plans and encourage more and more players to set up charging infrastructure that is currently seen as one of the biggest hurdles while owning an electric vehicle in India. Another one is the range anxiety and manufacturers are now working dedicatedly in this regard as well to make owning an EV a practical option for the customers. An example is the Hyundai Kona electric that was launched a few weeks back offers a generous range of over 400 km per single full charge.

