Big Savings! Up to Rs 1.5 lakh discount on Honda City, WR-V and CR-V prices in June 2018

Honda Cars India is offering some attractive discounts on its popular models in June 2018 according to our findings. The company is offering cash discounts along with exchange bonus and free insurance on models like Honda City, WR-V, Jazz and more. Starting with the company's popular midsize sedan, one can now avail a cash discount of up to Rs 55,000 on the Honda City price in India. The company is also offering free insurance worth Rs 32,000 at just Re 1 on the purchase of Honda City this month. Similarly, you can now save Rs 45,000 on Honda WR-V prices. Interested customers can also get exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 on the WR-V along with Rs 12,000 discount on insurance.

Watch our Ford Ecosport vs Honda WR-V comparison review video here:

If you are planning to buy the Honda BR-V, now is a good time as you can save Rs 60,000 on the Honda BR-V price in India. Honda's CR-V luxury SUV is also being offered with generous discounts and you can save flat Rs 1.50 lakh as a cash discount. Do keep in mind that the new 2018 Honda CR-V India launch will take place later this year. Honda Jazz hatchback is also in the discount race and is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 on petrol and Rs 30,000 on diesel variant and this excludes the SV/V variant. The company is also offering insurance worth Rs 23,000 and Rs 25,000 at Re 1 on petrol and diesel versions of the Jazz respectively. The SV/V variant of Honda Jazz gets the maximum cash discount of Rs 75,000.

Honda Car Discounts in June 2018 Car Name Total Benefits Honda City Rs 32,000 Honda WR-V Rs 32,000 Honda BR-V Rs 60,000 Honda Jazz Rs 1,00,000 Honda CR-V Rs 1,50,000 Honda Brio Rs 19,000

It is not just Honda that is offering lucrative discounts on its cars in the month of June. Leading automakers like Maruti, Hyundai, Mahindra and others have also been offering some good deals on their vehicles this month. We have compiled a report of all car makers that are giving discounts this month and you can read it here.Last but definitely not the least, the Honda Brio is also being offered with benefits of Rs 19,000 as the company is offering insurance at Re 1. It has to be noted that the discounts mentioned here may differ from dealer to dealer as only parts of the figures mentioned are being offered by Honda India. Hence, in order to check exact discounts in your locality, it is best to reach out to your nearest Honda car dealership.