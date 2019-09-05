Big relief! No ban on petrol, diesel vehicles planned – what Nitin Gadkari said to soothe auto industry fears

Even as the Narendra Modi government incentivises purchase of electric vehicles (EVs), Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways has reaffirmed that there are no plans to put a full stop on petrol or diesel vehicles. At the 59th SIAM annual convention, Gadkari who was the chief guest, sought to allay fears of the auto industry which is witnessing an unprecedented slump in sales. Gadkari advised the auto industry to switch to high-quality manufacturing to meet the requirements of a changing India. Gadkari believes that the industry should focus on the high-quality manufacturing model instead of low-cost products. The reason, according to him, is that young and aspirational Indians do not want to buy cheap and outdated vehicles. Apart from this, Gadkari also proposed incentives for exports to overcome the downturn in sales. He added that the scrappage policy is under consideration and the government is trying to process it quickly as this will boost new vehicle sales and lower the production costs.

He also announced that the government will award new road construction projects worth Rs 5 lakh crore, thereby benefitting construction equipment and commercial vehicle sectors. During his speech, Gadkari highlighted the fact that finance availability continues to be a sore area for the market and suggested that carmakers can invest in finance companies in order to overcome the problem of finance availability and low sales. The minister further added that he has requested the government to reduce GST rate on hybrids like EVs. During his speech, Gadkari seemed confident that India will become the world's number one automotive manufacturing hub with a joint effort from the government and industry.

Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki said that Government is sensitive about the slowdown in auto industry and its implications. It is welcoming that Government is working to introduce measures to improve the situation. All key stake holders - OEMs, suppliers, dealers, banks, etc., have to collaborate with confidence. He added that we have to work together to come out of the slowdown.

SIAM had earlier said that the industry that is currently reeling under a prolonged slump may have to face difficult times ahead due to the BS-VI transition in April 2020. Rajan Wadhera, President, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said that on an average, each vehicle manufacturer is spending close to Rs 1,000 crore in order to upgrade its entire model line-up to meet the new emission norm within a short span. Wadhera said that in order to ensure a smooth transition, sales forecasting and operational efficiency has become important on account of the upcoming BS-IV to BS-VI transition. He added that while the dealers will be managing the front-end, OEMs need to ensure that there should not be any loss of sales on account of unavailability of products. Also, there should not be any inventory build-up that will eventually result in more hardships for the dealers.

The 59th SIAM annual convention is taking place in New Delhi today and is themed as the "Moving into New Era of Auto Industry". BS-IV to BS-VI transition of vehicles remained one of the key areas of discussion in the 2019 edition of the annual affair. During the SIAM Annual Convention, the government body has demanded a reduction in GST rates on vehicles.