Big News! New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto design out: Sportier and safer now

The new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto facelift has started reaching the dealerships across India. A walkaround video of the upcoming model has recently been uploaded by a YouTube channel called Gyani enough and the footage gives an idea of how the new Alto will look like. Take a look at the video and the changes are easily noticeable. For instance, the new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto facelift gets a new grille up front and the bumper has also been revised. Furthermore, the air intake looks bigger and it aims to make the car look sportier than before. There are some significant changes on the inside as well. The new model gets a revised dashboard and the steering wheel looks the same as the K10. The base trim of the new Alto facelift will come with an audio system with USB and AUX connectivity. Speaking of the instrument cluster, the previous unit has been retained on the new model as well.

2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto facelift rear

The new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto facelift will continue to get power from the same 796cc, three-cylinder petrol engine. The motor comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission and is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 47 bhp and 69 Nm. With the mandatory safety norms, the new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto facelift gets features like driver side airbag, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD, seat belt reminder, speed alert system and reverse parking sensors as standard across variants.

Watch 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto facelift walkaround video here:

Maruti Suzuki Alto prices in India currently start from Rs 2.67 lakh (ex-showroom) and the new model will most likely demand a significant premium over the price of the outgoing model, courtesy of the new features on offer. Expect an official announcement from the manufacturer soon. The new Alto facelift will continue to challenge the likes of Renault Kwid and Datsun redi-GO in the segment.

Video Source: Gyani enough (YouTube)