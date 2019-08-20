Big news! Maruti Suzuki Dzire, S-Cross, Swift, Vitara Brezza now with 5-year/1 lakh km warranty

Maruti Suzuki has announced a five year, 1 lakh km warranty for the diesel models of its four cars namely Dzire, S-Cross, Swift and Vitara Brezza. Maruti Suzuki's latest 5-year, 1-lakh km warranty scheme comprehensively covers a host of parts and their replacements. These include the high-pressure pump, compressor, Electronic Control Module (ECM), turbocharger assembly, critical engine and transmission parts, among others. The steering assembly and suspension struts are also covered as part of the plan. The 5-year, 1-lakh km warranty for these models is available to Maruti's customers at absolutely no extra cost.

Commenting on latest announcement, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that Dzire, S-Cross, Swift and Vitara Brezza are Maruti's flagship products, which played a pivotal role in transforming not just Maruti Suzuki but the Indian automotive industry itself. These marquee brands are loved for their performance by millions of customers and critics alike. He added that these pioneering brands will continue to play a prominent role in the company's future product portfolio. Moreover, he added that as a small gesture of our gratitude to the admirers and prospective buyers, we are offering a free 5-year, 1-lakh km warranty on the entire diesel line up of these models to ensure a worry free ownership experience.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch its premium Ertiga-based MPV - the XL6 in India tomorrow. Powering the XL6 will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine that will be good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 105hp and 138Nm. The vehicle is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) and will go up against the likes of the Mahindra Marazzo and Renault Lodgy in the segment.

