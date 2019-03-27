Watch New Video: Hyundai QXi named Venue: India’s first connected car to rival Maruti Vitara Brezza

2019 Hyundai Venue SUV: Hyundai had confirmed the launch of their sub-compact SUV contender in India some time ago, and over the course of the last year, we’ve seen the SUV through all stages of its development. However, in a surprise move, Hyundai has officially announced that their new sub-compact SUV will be called the Venue and not the Styx as was previously thought. The name was caught as of yesterday on Indian Patent websites, which provoked the company to quickly announce the official name through a media release today. The Hyundai QXi will make it debut in the flesh as the Hyundai Venue on April 17th 2019 at a special media showcase. This will mean that details like engine specs, key features and launch timeline could officially be announced at this time.

The Hyundai Venue has strong family design cues with a design language that bear a strong resemblance to the compact SUV king the Creta, in a scaled-down sort of way. The design philosophy is exemplified by bumper-integrated headlamps, headlining turn indicators and the new cascading grille. What will set this Compact SUV apart in terms of looks will be the LED DRLs and the roof rails and the sunroof.

However, the interior features are likely to be this SUVs weapon of choice with Hyundai keenly waving the connected car flag. Aside from the original assortment of features like touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, climate control, steering-mounted controls, a detailed driver information display and rear AC vents that are likely to set it apart. Under the hood, the Venue is likely to get a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor which is expected to produce 120 hp of power and 170Nm of torque. What's more is that the Venue is likely to be mated to a dual-clutch in this engine trim. A diesel motor is also expected with a manual gearbox in the form of the i20s diesel motor.

In terms of price the SUV is likely to be significantly more premium than its rivals thanks to the rich feature offerings, but, going by market trends in India, this could be one of the things that set it apart from the otherwise utlitirian competition.