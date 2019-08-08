Big News! 5,595 electric buses sanctioned under Fame Phase-II: Maharashtra gets 725 buses

The Department of Heavy Industry has announced that it has approved the sanction of 5595 electric buses to 64 cities in 22 states and union territories. These buses are for intra-city and intercity operation and have been sanctioned under the FAME India scheme phase II.

The Department said in a statement that it had invited the Expression of Interest (EoI) from smart cities, states, union territories, cities with million-plus population and cities from special category states to submit proposals for deployment of electric buses on operational cost basis.

The department received proposals for the deployment of 14,988 electric buses from 26 states and UTs. After evaluation of the proposals, on the advice of Project Implementation and Sanctioning Committee (PISC), 5095 electric busses were sanctioned to 64 cities for intracity operations, additionally, 400 electric buses will be deployed for intercity operations while an additional 100 e-buses are set for last-mile connectivity for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

During their contracted period, these buses are said to run about four billion kilometres during their contracted period and are expected to save 1.2million litres of fuel cumulatively over that period of time. Thus, avoiding 2.6 million tonnes of CO2 emission, the department said in a statement.

The selected city, state or UT is required to begin the procurement process in a time-bound manner for the deployment of sanctioned electric buses on an operational cost basis. Buses which meet the requirements for the required localization level and technical eligibility under FAME II will be eligible for the funding.

The 22 States and Union Territories have been allotted the following number of electric buses:

Andhra Pradesh – 300

Assam – 100

Bihar – 25

Chhattisgarh – 50

Dadra-Nagar Haveli – 25

Delhi – 300

Gujarat – 550

Haryana – 50

Himachal Pradesh – 100

Jammu and Kashmir – 150

Karnataka – 350

Kerala – 250

Maharashtra – 725

Madhya Pradesh – 340

Odisha – 50

Rajasthan – 100

Telangana – 325

Tamil Nadu – 525

Tripura – 50

Uttarakhand – 50

Uttar Pradesh – 600

West Bengal – 100

Total – 5095 buses

400 busses will be deployed for inter-city operations while 100 will be provided to DMRC for last-mile connectivity in Delhi.