Big increase in traffic fines: Drink & drive challan up by 5 times in 2019 Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill! Entire list here

The Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2019 has been passed in Lok Sabha, which aims at amending the provisions in the Motor Vehicles act of 1988. The same bill was passed by Lok Sabha in the month of April 2017, however, it could not get any clearance from Rajya Sabha. Presented by Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, the 2019 Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill eyes on enforcing stricter penalties when it comes to road traffic violations. Numerous members of the Parliament welcomed the stricter penalties for violators that will eventually help in enhancing road safety in India.

Here is the complete list of changes proposed under the 2019 Vehicle Motor Amendment Bill:

List of proposed changes under Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2019 - Part I

Gadkari made it clear that the states have the choice to not implement the bill. Moreover, he added that the road design and engineering faults for different locations in the states, districts and municipal roads will be improved as the Government will be spending Rs 14,000 crore on the same. The Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2019 has a long list of proposed changes and the penalties have been revised in an upward manner to make sure that the violators think twice before breaking a rule.

List of proposed changes under Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2019 - Part II

For instance, the drink and drive offence that earlier used to attract a penalty of Rs 2,000 will now see a revised penalty of Rs 10,000 and hence, the fine, in this case, has been increased five times. Moreover, in case of not wearing a seat belt, while the offenders earlier had to pay a fine of Rs 100 will now be penalized with Rs 1,000 and hence, the fine has been increased tenfold. Similarly, if you are not driving without a valid driving license, you will now have to pay Rs 5,000 as a penalty. Earlier, the fine, in this case, used to be Rs 500. If you are not carrying your insurance while driving, you will be fined Rs 2,000 compared to a fine of Rs 1,000 previously.

