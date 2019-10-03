Big Diwali offers, discounts: Up to Rs 4 lakh off! Maruti, Hyundai, Honda, Tata and more

It is that time of the year again - Dusshera and Diwali are upon us and if you're looking to bring home a new car, manufacturers may give you more reasons to celebrate. Following the worst sales slowdown in decades, the Indian automobile industry now looks to the festive season for a revival in car sales. And now, we've got news from manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda and others. Maruti is offering the highest discount on its sub-compact sedan Dzire and the highly popular sub-compact SUV Vitara Brezza has a cash discount, exchange bonus and corporate benefits. Similarly, Toyota has massive discounts going in lakhs. These offers and discounts, however, are being offered by dealerships and those from one dealership to another may differ.

Maruti Suzuki festive discounts

Maruti Suzuki dealerships are offering discounts on cars starting from entry-level Alto 800 to Vitara Brezza. Maruti Alto 800 has a total discount of Rs 65,000 (Rs 35,000 cash discount, Rs 25,000 exchange bonus, Rs 5,000 corporate discount). Alto K10 gets the same offer as the Alto 800. Maruti Suzuki Swift (petrol/diesel) has discount of Rs 1,05,000 (Rs 60,000 cash, Rs 40,000 exchange, Rs 5,000 corporate).

Maruti Suzuki Celerio has a total discount of Rs 65,000 (Rs 30,000 cash, Rs 30,000 exchange, Rs 5,000). Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (petrol/diesel) gets Rs 82,000 off (Rs 50,000 cash, Rs 25,000 exchange, Rs 5,000 corporate). Maruti Suzuki WagonR gets Rs 50,000 discount (Rs 25,000 cash, Rs 20,000 exchange, Rs 5,000 corporate).

Hyundai cars diwali discounts

Hyundai dealerships are offering discounts on all of Hyundai's range, except the newly launched Venue, Kona EV, and Grand i10 Nios. Hyundai Santro gets a total discount of Rs 70,000 (Rs 35,000 cash, Rs 30,000 exchange, Rs 5,000 corporate). Hyundai Grand i10 (petrol/diesel) gets a Rs 1,05,000 discount (Rs 65,000 cash, Rs 35,000 exchange, Rs 5,000 corporate). Hyundai Elit i20 (petrol/diesel) has total discount of Rs 75,000 (Rs 45,000 cash, Rs 25,000 exchange, Rs 5,000 corporate).

Hyundai Verna (petrol/diesel) gets a total discount of Rs 55,000 (Rs 25,000 cash, Rs 30,000 exchange). Pre-facelift Hyundai Elantra and Tuscon (petrol/diesel) both discount of Rs 2.25 lakh (Rs 1.5 lakh cash and Rs 75,000 exchange). Hyundai Xcent (petrol/diesel) gets Rs 1 lakh off (Rs 65,000 cash, Rs 30,000 exchange, Rs 5,000 corporate). Hyundai Creta (petrol/diesel) has a total discount of Rs 85,000 (rs 50,000 cash and Rs 35,000 exchange).

Honda cars October discounts

Honda Cars dealerships are offering the maximum discount of up to Rs 4 lakh. Honda WR-V gets a total discount of Rs 45,000 (Rs 25,000 cash and Rs 20,000 exchange). Honda City gets Rs 65,000 (Rs 35,000 cash and Rs 30,000 exchange). Honda Jazz discounts adds up to Rs 50,000 (Rs 25,000 cash and Rs 25,000 exchange). Honda BR-V and Amaze has discounts of Rs 85,000 (Rs 35,000 cash and Rs 50,000 exchange) and Rs 30,000, respectively. While Honda Civic petrol has a discount of Rs 2 lakh, Civic diesel has an offer of Rs 2.5 lakh. Maximum discount is on Honda CR-V - Rs 4 lakh.

Toyota cars discounts

Toyota Etios gets a flat cash discount of Rs 10,000. Toyota Innova Crysta has a total discount of Rs 55,000 (Rs 25,000 cash and Rs 30,000 exchange). Toyota Yaris gets Rs 1.15 lakh off as cash discount. Toyota Glanza has a discount of Rs 30,000 (Rs 10,000 cash, Rs 15,000 exchange, Rs 5,000 corporate). Toyota Fortuner gets a big discount of Rs 1.2 lakh including Rs 1 lakh exchange bonus and Rs 20,000 corporate benefit.

Tata Motors festive discounts

Tata Motors dealerships are currently offering discounts on Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, and Hexa. While the Tiago has a total discount of Rs 35,000 (Rs 20,000 cash, Rs 10,000 exchange, Rs 5,000 corporate), the Tigor gets Rs 65,000 off (Rs 20,000 cash, Rs 25,000 exchange, Rs 20,000 corporate). Tata Nexon gets Rs 72,000 off (Rs 40,000 cash, Rs 25,000 exchange, Rs 7,000 corporate). While the 2018 Tata Hexa has a total discount of Rs 1.45 lakh (Rs 1 lakh cash, Rs 30,000 exchange, Rs 15,000 corporate), the new 2019 Hexa gets a Rs 1 lakh off (Rs 55,000 cash, Rs 30,000 excahnge, Rs 15,000 corporate).

Renault cars festive offers

Renault dealerships are offering discounts on the older version of the Kwid and Duster, and the Captur as well. While the previous-gen Duster and Captur both have discounts of Rs 1 lakh each, the Kwid gets Rs 50,000 off (Rs 25,000 cash and Rs 25,000 exchange)