Big discounts on Maruti Suzuki Swift, WagonR in May 2021: Offers explained

Depending on the model, customers might end up getting exchange bonus varying from Rs 10,000-20,000. Add Rs 5,000 corporate discount to the mix as well. 

By:May 5, 2021 3:19 PM
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki is India’s largest carmaker. The brand sells the highest number of cars in the Indian market. Adding to the same point is the fact that the top five best selling cars last month were Maruti Suzuki vehicles. This though is no fail proof plan that each month the cars will continue selling no matter what. To this very effect, Maruti Suzuki dealerships are offering discounts on their cars. Each and every model in the Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership gets a discount. For example, the least priced offering from the manufacturer, the Maruti Suzuki Alto gets a cash discount of Rs 15,000 whereas if one were to exchange their old car then an additional Rs 15,000 off will be provided. On the Celerio X, a few dealers are willing to give up to Rs 10,000 cash discount whereas on the Celerio, the offer is for Rs 15,000. However the Rs 15,000 is only available as exchange bonus.

Also Read Maruti Suzuki S-Presso review

On the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, the cash discount is for Rs 12,000 and on the WagonR, it is for Rs 10,000. It may be noted that the CNG versions of these cars do not come with any discounts. On the base Maruti Suzuki Swift Lxi version and the Lxi (O), customers will get up to Rs 30,000 discount. Those dealers who have the pre-facelift model are willing to add an additional Rs 5,000 as part of the discounts. If one opts for the Vxi and above trims of the new model, then Rs 10,000 cash discount is being given.

On the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, customers stand to get no discounts on the top trims. On the base versions, Rs 5,000 discount is being offered. Same is the case with the Maruti Vitara Brezza but here the higher variants get Rs 10,000 off. There are no discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Depending on the model, customers might end up getting exchange bonus varying from Rs 10,000-20,000. Add Rs 5,000 corporate discount to the mix as well.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

China's weird and fun EV market: Sidecar-mounted electric bike under Rs 1 lakh!

China's weird and fun EV market: Sidecar-mounted electric bike under Rs 1 lakh!

4th gen Skoda Fabia with new engines, more features and bigger boot unveiled

4th gen Skoda Fabia with new engines, more features and bigger boot unveiled

Ola plans to take its Made-in-India electric scooter global after domestic launch

Ola plans to take its Made-in-India electric scooter global after domestic launch

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 modified to look like a Harley-Davidson bagger

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 modified to look like a Harley-Davidson bagger

May 2021 car discounts: Savings of up to Rs 75,000 on Renault Duster, Kwid

May 2021 car discounts: Savings of up to Rs 75,000 on Renault Duster, Kwid

May 2021 bike discounts: Kawasaki Versys 650, Vulcan S, W800, Ninja 1000SX prices explained

May 2021 bike discounts: Kawasaki Versys 650, Vulcan S, W800, Ninja 1000SX prices explained

Bajaj Group commits Rs 200 crore towards these Covid-19 relief measures

Bajaj Group commits Rs 200 crore towards these Covid-19 relief measures

Hyundai AX1 Micro SUV teaser released: Maruti S-Presso, Tata HBX rival reveal soon

Hyundai AX1 Micro SUV teaser released: Maruti S-Presso, Tata HBX rival reveal soon

May 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 27,000 of on Honda Amaze, WR-V

May 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 27,000 of on Honda Amaze, WR-V

Bajaj Auto trademarks Fluor, Fluir names: Upcoming electric bike or something else?

Bajaj Auto trademarks Fluor, Fluir names: Upcoming electric bike or something else?

BluSmart electric cabs offer 50 percent off on all rides & rentals for medics

BluSmart electric cabs offer 50 percent off on all rides & rentals for medics

Tata Altroz, Nexon infotainment systems get these new updates

Tata Altroz, Nexon infotainment systems get these new updates

Covid-19 Relief! Mahindra deploys 100 vehicles to supply oxygen in these 7 Indian cities

Covid-19 Relief! Mahindra deploys 100 vehicles to supply oxygen in these 7 Indian cities

Volvo Cars revises prices in India: XC40, S90, XC90 to cost more by this much

Volvo Cars revises prices in India: XC40, S90, XC90 to cost more by this much

Renault Kiger price increased: Magnite, Nexon rival costlier by this much

Renault Kiger price increased: Magnite, Nexon rival costlier by this much

Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales cross 2.83 lakh mark in April 2021

Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales cross 2.83 lakh mark in April 2021

Veteran Jaguar designer, Wayne Burgess, to head Ola Electric vehicle design

Veteran Jaguar designer, Wayne Burgess, to head Ola Electric vehicle design

April 2021 bike, scooter sales: Suzuki reports highest-ever tally, TVS sees 33% M-o-M decline

April 2021 bike, scooter sales: Suzuki reports highest-ever tally, TVS sees 33% M-o-M decline

Honda N7X concept SUV unveiled: Ideal 7-seater Hyundai Alcazar rival in India

Honda N7X concept SUV unveiled: Ideal 7-seater Hyundai Alcazar rival in India

Find your new Nissan Magnite booking with track my car option: Details explained

Find your new Nissan Magnite booking with track my car option: Details explained