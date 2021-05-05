Big discounts on Maruti Suzuki Swift, WagonR in May 2021: Offers explained

Depending on the model, customers might end up getting exchange bonus varying from Rs 10,000-20,000. Add Rs 5,000 corporate discount to the mix as well.

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki is India’s largest carmaker. The brand sells the highest number of cars in the Indian market. Adding to the same point is the fact that the top five best selling cars last month were Maruti Suzuki vehicles. This though is no fail proof plan that each month the cars will continue selling no matter what. To this very effect, Maruti Suzuki dealerships are offering discounts on their cars. Each and every model in the Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership gets a discount. For example, the least priced offering from the manufacturer, the Maruti Suzuki Alto gets a cash discount of Rs 15,000 whereas if one were to exchange their old car then an additional Rs 15,000 off will be provided. On the Celerio X, a few dealers are willing to give up to Rs 10,000 cash discount whereas on the Celerio, the offer is for Rs 15,000. However the Rs 15,000 is only available as exchange bonus.

Also Read Maruti Suzuki S-Presso review

On the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, the cash discount is for Rs 12,000 and on the WagonR, it is for Rs 10,000. It may be noted that the CNG versions of these cars do not come with any discounts. On the base Maruti Suzuki Swift Lxi version and the Lxi (O), customers will get up to Rs 30,000 discount. Those dealers who have the pre-facelift model are willing to add an additional Rs 5,000 as part of the discounts. If one opts for the Vxi and above trims of the new model, then Rs 10,000 cash discount is being given.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, customers stand to get no discounts on the top trims. On the base versions, Rs 5,000 discount is being offered. Same is the case with the Maruti Vitara Brezza but here the higher variants get Rs 10,000 off. There are no discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Depending on the model, customers might end up getting exchange bonus varying from Rs 10,000-20,000. Add Rs 5,000 corporate discount to the mix as well.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.