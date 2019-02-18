Big Discounts on Hyundai cars! Upto Rs 1 lakh off on Grand i10, Verna, Tucson and more

If you are recently planning to buy a new Hyundai car then this might be the right time for you as the company is offering huge discounts on most of its cars. Starting from Grand i10 (Petrol), the 2019 model is available up to total Rs 45,000 benefits including the Rs 25,000 cash bonus along with Rs 20,000 exchange bonus. The 2018 model of the same is available at a much higher Rs 65,000 cash bonus along with Rs 20,000 exchange bonus. The Grand i10 2019 (Diesel) is available for Rs 50,000 overall benefits including the Rs 30,000 cash bonus and Rs 20,000 exchange bonus, while the 2018 model is available at a higher Rs 75,000 cash bonus and Rs 20,000 exchange bonus.

The Hyundai Xcent 2019 currently retails at a total discount of Rs 50,000 which includes Rs 20,000 cash discount and Rs 30,000 exchange bonus. Its 2018 model is now available at a higher Rs 95,000 overall discount which comprises of Rs 40,000 cash benefits and Rs 45,000 exchange bonus.

As per our dealer sources, Hyundai cars such as the new Santro, Creta and Elite i20 are not eligible for any kind discounts as of now.

While the Elantra and Tucson both are available for total benefits of Rs 80,000, comprising of Rs 30,000 cash discount and Rs 50,000 exchange benefits. Last but not the least, Verna 2019 model is presently being offered at Rs 20,000 exchange bonus while its 2018 model comes with Rs 50,000 benefits comprising of Rs 20,000 cash benefits and Rs 30,000 exchange benefits.

Apart from this, the company is also offering various corporate discounts on its select models.

Note: Offers and discounts may vary from dealer to dealer basis. For exact discounted prices contact your nearest official Hyundai dealership.

