Big discounts on BS4 cars, SUVs in India: Honda CR-V, Tata Nexon now more affordable

Surprisingly, out of the top four, very less discounts are being offered by Maruti Suzuki while others have to resort to a price cut to sell BS4 models.

If you thought that only two-wheelers had discounts on them, then you are entirely wrong. Four-wheelers were worse hit by the slowdown and hence many dealers still have BS4 stocks lying with them. To clear these off before the April 1 deadline, there are rampant discounts being offered on these vehicles. Take a look at who is offering what in the next few lines.

Hyundai

Hyundai has also exhausted most of its BS4 stock. However, there still are a few units left with dealers. For example, a Pune dealer had few Creta units with them. The discount offered on these was a flat Rs 75,000 while the exchange bonus is Rs 50,000. For the Xcent, there is a Rs 50,000 discount as well as an exchange bonus too. A Bangalore dealer said he had the Grand i10 diesel variant (three in number) and the discount offered was Rs 30,000.

Toyota

Toyota has had no issues disposing of its BS4 stock except for the slow-selling Yaris. The carmaker is now offering up to Rs 35,000 in cash discount and an additional Rs 35,000 in exchange bonus on this sedan. It may be noted that the Yaris is now BS6 compliant while the discounts are strictly on the BS4.

Tata

Tata Motors dealers, it seems, still have an issue with disposing BS4 vehicles. Dealers from Delhi and Mumbai reported having Nexon, Hexa and even the Zest vehicles in stock. A total of Rs 1 lakh discount is available on the petrol Nexon, including an exchange bonus. A flat Rs 2.5 lakh off is on offer with the Hexa. The Tata Hexa is likely to move to BS6, so there are less chances of extracting more in terms of discounts from the dealerships. A Pune dealership confirmed they have two units of the Zest with them. These though are early 2019 models. A whopping Rs 1.5 lakh off is being proclaimed on these units.

Mahindra

Mahindra shocked everyone with the Bolero BS6 announcement. However, the Indian-carmaker is yet to move its entire line-up to BS6. The BS4 models like the KUV100 have got a flat cash discount of Rs 70,000 while an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 too is spoken for. The Marazzo has a good Rs 1.4 lakh off as part of the cash discount. As for the indefatigable Scorpio, dealers are offering a Rs 60,000 discount. As for the flagship Alturas, it has got a 2.4 lakh cash discount, making it even more alluring.

Maruti Suzuki

There are very few Nexa dealerships that have got the units of the S-Cross around. As you are aware, the S-Cross will exclusively sell with a 1.5-litre petrol engine from April 1. The 1.3-litre diesel engine will be missed for sure but you can buy it now. There is a discount of Rs 75,000 on these models. If you are wondering about the Alto 800 and similar such smaller models then Maruti did a smart thing by announcing the BS6 versions a year ago but not sending stocks to dealers. The dealers had to first finish off the BS4 units, with very low discounts on the plate. Smart move, eh!

Nissan

Nissan India has only one viable product that the company is pushing. It is the Kicks and there is a huge Rs 1.6 lakh discount on the vehicle. Well, its not all cash as there are also relevant finance as well as exchange bonuses dialled in.

Renault

Renault too has got less of their BS4 vehicles in stock. There is the Lodgy that only select dealers have and has a Rs 2 lakh discount on it. Fancied the old Duster? It is there for Rs 1.5 lakh discount now. Mumbai and Pune customers will stand to gain as Delhi dealers don’t have stocks.

Honda

The CR-V diesel, which is a BS4, has got a whopping Rs 5 lakh discount. As for the Civic that runs the same engine, only a Rs 2.5 lakh discount is available.

Skoda

Only two units of the Octavia Onyx are available and the discount listed is Rs 2.5 lakh. Some dealers also have the Kodiaq in stock that goes for Rs 1.67 lakh discount. It may be noted that the Kodiaq will be a petrol-only model from April 1.

