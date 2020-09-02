Big discounts of up to Rs 70,000 on new Renault Duster Turbo, Kwid, Triber this September

Customers choosing the Duster stand to gain from both the versions on offer - the 1.3-litre turbo as well as the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The offers are valid till September 30.

Riding high on its August sales growth, Renault India is keen to maintain momentum going into the month of September. Renault India has just announced a basket full of offers for prospective as well as existing customers. However, the extent of the discounts have gone down a bit compared to last month as the maximum one can eke out from the dealerships on purchase of car has gone down from Rs 80,000 to Rs 70,000. The offers vary based on the car and the current flagship model, the Renault Duster, is a bit long in the tooth. Customers interested in the Renault Duster stand to gain up to Rs 70,000 discounts. Those choosing the RxS variant will get a cash benefit of Rs 25,000 whereas on all variants, there is a Rs 25,000 exchange bonus as well as Rs 20,000 loyalty benefit.

The exchange scheme works only if the prospective customer already has a Renault car and wants to swap it or purchase another car with the lozenge. Farmers get Rs 15,000 discounts while corporates get double of that. Overall, the scheme brings in around Rs 1 lakh worth discounts. This though is for the regular 1.5-litre petrol model. The newly launched turbo version also gets a few offers going for it. For example, Rs 20,000 loyalty bonus is applicable if exchanging the car, easy care package or 50,000km whichever is applicable benefit. This is valid only if the customer already has a Duster and is exchanging it or buying another Duster 1.3.

On the Renault Triber, customers will stand to get Rs 20,000 exchange benefit, and loyalty benefits of Rs 10,000 if you opt for the manual version. On the automatic Triber, customers will stand to get only Rs 10,000 loyalty bonus. A Rs 9,000 corporate benefit is applicable while farmers will stand to get Rs 4,000 cash discount. As for the smallest car in the portfolio, the Renault Kwid, customers will get a cash discount of Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000 exchange benefit as well as Rs 10,000 loyalty bonus on select variants. Farmers stand to get an additional Rs 5,000 off whereas corporates get Rs 9,000 off.

All these offers are valid for bookings made online or at the dealership till September 30.

