Big discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on the Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago this August

All the Tata cars are getting discounts in the month of August. However, few of them are getting only an exchange bonus. Cars like the Tata Altroz though aren't getting any discounts at all.

By:Updated: Aug 10, 2020 11:39 AM

Tata Motors is offering huge discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on its flagship Harrier car. While the discounts ranged around Rs 80,000 last month, in August one can get up to Rs 1 lakh off on the Harrier. However, this scheme is limited to few BS6 cars. One will have to check with the dealer on the specific colours and VINs. The automatic models are receiving the bulk of discounts, with both the XMA as well as XZA getting benefits. Like last month, the other variants are getting discounts to the tune of Rs 80,000. This includes a flat cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an additional Rs 15,000 for select corporates. An exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 is also added to this mix. The unique Dark Edition variant gets a discount of Rs 60,000 that includes only corporate and exchange bonuses.

As for the smaller Tata Nexon, Tata Motors has only been offering corporate discounts till now. However, for the month of August, customers can get Rs 15,000 as exchange bonus and if you are a listed corporate company worker, an additional Rs 5,000 will be given. This is only for someone who opts for the diesel variant while for the petrol option, only the corporate discount will be given.

Tata’s entry-level hatchback, the Tiago, gets a flat Rs 15,000 cash discount. Those looking to exchange their old car will get Rs 10,000 off as cash discount. The corporate offer of Rs 5,000 too can be applied. The Tiago’s sedan sibling. the Tigor, gets the same corporate and cash discounts. However, it gets a higher Rs 15,000 exchange bonus. Both the cars come with a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine. Both cars got a four-star crash safety rating from Global NCAP.

The Tata Altroz continues without any discounts. One can buy India’s safest (claimed) hatchback in both petrol and diesel guise.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

JCB India appoints Deepak Shetty as its new deputy CEO and MD

JCB India appoints Deepak Shetty as its new deputy CEO and MD

F1 2020: Verstappen wins 70th Anniversary GP at Silverstone as Mercedes get beaten on strategy

F1 2020: Verstappen wins 70th Anniversary GP at Silverstone as Mercedes get beaten on strategy

2020 MotoGP: Unpredictable Czech GP sees KTM on top, rookie Brad Binder grabs first GP win

2020 MotoGP: Unpredictable Czech GP sees KTM on top, rookie Brad Binder grabs first GP win

Ford Endeavour prices hiked: Toyota Fortuner rival costlier by this much

Ford Endeavour prices hiked: Toyota Fortuner rival costlier by this much

2020 MotoGP: Johann Zarco takes unbelievable Czech GP pole, Quartararo to start second

2020 MotoGP: Johann Zarco takes unbelievable Czech GP pole, Quartararo to start second

F1 2020: Bottas pips Hamilton for 70th Anniversary GP pole as Hulkenberg to start third

F1 2020: Bottas pips Hamilton for 70th Anniversary GP pole as Hulkenberg to start third

BS6 Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two reintroduced with these changes: Bookings, deliveries, price & more!

BS6 Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two reintroduced with these changes: Bookings, deliveries, price & more!

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue: Engine, gearbox, features of both subcompact SUVs compared

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue: Engine, gearbox, features of both subcompact SUVs compared

Up to Rs 1.5 lakh subsidy for Delhi electric vehicle buyers under Kejriwal's new EV policy

Up to Rs 1.5 lakh subsidy for Delhi electric vehicle buyers under Kejriwal's new EV policy

All-new Kia Sonet subcompact SUV unveiled: Expected price, launch date, features, engine specs & more!

All-new Kia Sonet subcompact SUV unveiled: Expected price, launch date, features, engine specs & more!

Price hike alert! Yamaha Fascino 125, Ray ZR 125 get costlier again: New variant-wise prices listed

Price hike alert! Yamaha Fascino 125, Ray ZR 125 get costlier again: New variant-wise prices listed

Kia Sonet India Unveil LIVE: Engine, features, expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Kia Sonet India Unveil LIVE: Engine, features, expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Covid-19 Safety: Volkswagen India announces discounts on antimicrobial treatments and more benefits

Covid-19 Safety: Volkswagen India announces discounts on antimicrobial treatments and more benefits

15 minutes charging time, 470 km range: Say hello to Evoke 6061 all-electric power cruiser bike!

15 minutes charging time, 470 km range: Say hello to Evoke 6061 all-electric power cruiser bike!

Aston Martin DBX: Lamborghini Urus SUV rival to launch in India soon

Aston Martin DBX: Lamborghini Urus SUV rival to launch in India soon

Get up to Rs 80,000 off, low EMIs on Renault Duster, Triber this festive season: Discounts explained

Get up to Rs 80,000 off, low EMIs on Renault Duster, Triber this festive season: Discounts explained

Audi RS Q8 bookings open: Now claim your 600hp SUV for Rs 15 lakh

Audi RS Q8 bookings open: Now claim your 600hp SUV for Rs 15 lakh

Watch: Electric Maruti 800 with more torque than Mahindra Scorpio and a touchscreen

Watch: Electric Maruti 800 with more torque than Mahindra Scorpio and a touchscreen

Toyota Fortuner TRD limited edition launched: Price, specs, features

Toyota Fortuner TRD limited edition launched: Price, specs, features

Yamaha R15 V3.0 price in India hiked again: Now pay this much more for KTM RC 125 rival

Yamaha R15 V3.0 price in India hiked again: Now pay this much more for KTM RC 125 rival