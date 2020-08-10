Big discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on the Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago this August

All the Tata cars are getting discounts in the month of August. However, few of them are getting only an exchange bonus. Cars like the Tata Altroz though aren't getting any discounts at all.

Tata Motors is offering huge discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on its flagship Harrier car. While the discounts ranged around Rs 80,000 last month, in August one can get up to Rs 1 lakh off on the Harrier. However, this scheme is limited to few BS6 cars. One will have to check with the dealer on the specific colours and VINs. The automatic models are receiving the bulk of discounts, with both the XMA as well as XZA getting benefits. Like last month, the other variants are getting discounts to the tune of Rs 80,000. This includes a flat cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an additional Rs 15,000 for select corporates. An exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 is also added to this mix. The unique Dark Edition variant gets a discount of Rs 60,000 that includes only corporate and exchange bonuses.

As for the smaller Tata Nexon, Tata Motors has only been offering corporate discounts till now. However, for the month of August, customers can get Rs 15,000 as exchange bonus and if you are a listed corporate company worker, an additional Rs 5,000 will be given. This is only for someone who opts for the diesel variant while for the petrol option, only the corporate discount will be given.

Tata’s entry-level hatchback, the Tiago, gets a flat Rs 15,000 cash discount. Those looking to exchange their old car will get Rs 10,000 off as cash discount. The corporate offer of Rs 5,000 too can be applied. The Tiago’s sedan sibling. the Tigor, gets the same corporate and cash discounts. However, it gets a higher Rs 15,000 exchange bonus. Both the cars come with a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine. Both cars got a four-star crash safety rating from Global NCAP.

The Tata Altroz continues without any discounts. One can buy India’s safest (claimed) hatchback in both petrol and diesel guise.

