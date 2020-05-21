Big discount offers on Maruti Suzuki cars: Upto Rs 40,000 cashback and more on Alto, Swift, Ignis

As India begins to resume normalcy from the coronavirus lockdown, auto dealers are now beginning to offer heavy discounts on many models to attract buyers. Here are the discounts and offers being provided by Maruti Suzuki dealers in May 2020.

With two-thirds of the month already lost to the coronavirus lockdown, Maruti Suzuki dealerships have gradually started operations with some expected to resume soon. In order to attract customers to sell their inventory, Maruti Suzuki dealerships are currently offering heavy discounts and offers on some models. The range of discount offers from Maruti dealerships are within the range of Rs 15,000 to a massive Rs 40,000 in addition to exchange offers too.

In the smallest segment, Maruti Suzuki is offering great benefits with the Alto 800. The smallest hatchback from Maruti is being offered with a Rs 25,000 cashback discount while the Celerio is being offered with a Rs 30,000 discount with a Rs 20,000 exchange benefit. The S-Presso mini-SUV which was launched in late 2020 is being offered discounts up to Rs 15,000.

Moving up the chain, the WagonR is currently being offered discounts worth Rs 15,000 with Rs 20,000 exchange benefits. Buying a Dzire right now could save you up to Rs 20,000. But if you chose to exchange your old car with a new Swift, you could be saving yourself up to Rs 50,000 with cashback and exchange offers.

When it comes to Maruti Suzuki’s larger and more premium offerings, here is where things get a little more interesting. The Ertiga MPV currently is being offered benefits of up to Rs Rs 25,000 with cashback and exchange offers and you can save up to Rs 45,000 on the Baleno. Maruti dealers are offering up to Rs 35,000 cash benefits on the Ciaz sedan with an exchange offer of up to Rs 10,000. If you’re looking to buy yourself a Maruti Suzuki Ignis right now, you’re in luck. The heaviest discount that Maruti dealers are offering is on the Ignis with Rs 40,000 discount along with an exchange bonus of Rs 30,00.

Maruti Suzuki has struggled to push the Ignis in most parts of the Indian market. the compact model draws a premium price which has pushed buyers to other options, even within the Maruti Suzuki range. At the 2020 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki launched the Ignis facelift with updated styling and features with a BS6 compliant petrol engine. Dealers are now offering up to Rs 40,000 in cashback alone while exchange benefits are being offered with up to Rs 30,000.

These offers are likely to last until the end of May 2020. The full list of cashback and exchange offers from Maruti Suzuki are listed below:-

Maruti Suzuki May 2020 Offers
MODELSCASHBACKEXCHANGE
Alto 800Rs 25,000Rs 15,000
S-PressoRs 15,000Rs 20,000
CelerioRs 30,000Rs 20,000
EecoRs 15,000Rs 20,000
WagonRRs 15,000Rs 20,000
SwiftRs 25,000Rs 25,000
DzireRs 20,000Rs 15,000
ErtigaRs 15,000Rs 10,000
IgnisRs 40,000Rs 30,000
CiazRs 35,000Rs 10,000
BalenoRs 30,000Rs 15,000

 

