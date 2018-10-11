Big change for car owners: Stickers on vehicles mandatory to indicate fuel type says Supreme Court

There is soon going to be a big change which will make it mandatory for cars and SUVs to have a hologram or stickers of various colours to indicate the fuel type being used by a vehicle. A Supreme Court Bench comprising of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta has asked Government to issue these holograms/stickers to all private and commercial vehicle owners after consulting it with Additional Solicitor General (ASG) A N S Nadkarni. However, while most of the commercial vehicles run of diesel, the big colour change will be on cars, SUVs, Electric and hybrid vehicles in India. Commercial vehicles running on CNG will also need this new hologram.

The Supreme Court has further asked the Ministry of Road Transport to issue advertisements in this regard to the communication on how to and where to get these holograms should be very clear. It says that car owners should collect these stickers from the district transport office after showing the registration certificate of the vehicle. The government will have put it in newspapers and issue advertisements in this regard.

Earlier in August, the proposal by MoRTH had said that a light-blue hologram will be used in cars running on petrol and CNG and an orange colour on diesel-run vehicles. This was to be implemented in Delhi/NCR by October 2 but the process is yet to start. During the hearing, advocate Aparajita Singh, assisting the court as an amicus curiae in the air pollution matter, told the court that the process of having these colour coded stickers has not yet started and the MoRTH must inform the court about it.

It was further confirmed by ASG that notification with regard to these stickers have been issued the rules will be implemented shortly. The bench asked the ministry to file an affidavit in this regard within two weeks. Toyota Kirloskar has also approached the bench saying that it would not be fair to place hybrid vehicles at par with traditional petrol and diesel engine as it causes very negligible pollution and hybrids should be kept out of the colour-coded system. The bench said that it is for the government to decide on that. Reports also suggest that date of registration of the vehicle would also be printed on these colour coded stickers.