Big Car discounts! Up to Rs 2 lakh on Maruti, Toyota, Hyundai & more

The automobile industry in India is currently going through a slump as nearly all manufacturers report a slowdown in sales. A lot of it is attributed to the transition from BS IV to BS VI that is set to take place next year. However, we've discussed this in length that purchasing a BS IV vehicle will in no way put one at a disadvantage. For more the subject, click the link below. For now, the festive season is upon us and there is good news from several brands. From discounts on small city cars like Maruti Suzuki Alto to discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh on Hyundai Tuscon. Disclaimer: The offers include cash discounts, exchange offers, corporate bonus, women driver offers and more. They may differ from one dealership to another.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki has discounts on cars starting from Alto 800 to S-Cross. Alto 800 and Alto K10 have discounts of up to Rs 65,000, Swift petrol and Swift diesel have discounts of up to Rs 50,000 and Rs 77,000, respectively, and Dzire petrol and Dzire diesel get discounts of up to Rs 55,000 and Rs 84,000 respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio has an offer of Rs 65,000, Eeco – Rs 50,000, and Eeco 5-seater – Rs 40,000. The Ignis has discounts of up to Rs 30,000, Baleno petrol – Rs 30,000, and Baleno diesel - Rs 35,000. Ciaz – up to Rs 55,000 and S-Cross – Rs 80,000.

Hyundai

A bestseller for Hyundai, the Grand i10 has offers and benefits of up to Rs 95,000, and the Xcent has similar offers and discounts. Hyundai i20, i20 Active and Verna have offers and benefits of up to Rs 45,000, Rs 25,000, and Rs 60,000, respectively. The most popular Hyundai in India, the Creta is available at a discount of up to Rs 50,000. The Santro is available with benefits up to Rs 40,000. The largest discount value is currently on Hyundai Elantra and Tucson with Rs 1,25,000 discount and Rs 75,000 exchange offer.

Five reasons why one should buy a diesel BS-IV car right now

Toyota

Toyota Innova is available on offers and discounts of Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 as exchange bonus. The Fortuner has a corporate bonus of Rs 20,000 and a discount of up to Rs 1 lakh under an exchange bonus. The Glanza gets a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000, corporate offer of Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000. There is a cash discount of up to Rs 1.15 lakh on Toyota Yaris.

Ford and Renault

Ford EcoSport is available at discounts of up to Rs 15,000, Ford Aspire – Rs 30,000, Ford Freestyle – Rs 15,000. Renault Kwid has discounts of up to Rs 40,000, Rs 10,000 loyalty bonus for Duster with optional Rs 20,000 exchange bonus on exchanging pre-facelift Duster with new Duster. Renault Captur has cash discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh.