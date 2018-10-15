Big car discounts on sedans this Navratri: Upto Rs 90,000 off on Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor & more

October is the month of festivities and joy and it is also the month that can add more joy to your purchases with heavy discounts. As the time around Navratri and Diwali is considered the most auspicious one in the year for buying anything new, cars are no different in this regard and are eligible for some attractive discounts. While our earlier story had put the focus on all cars that are being offered with discounts this month, this time we have selected only the sedans. Numerous car dealers are offering some attractive schemes this festive season and this includes 10 sedans as well. So, if you are planning to buy a new sedan in India, here are the ones that can save some cash for you this festive season.

Starting with India's leading carmaker, Maruti Suzuki is offering some attractive discounts on its Dzire sub-compact sedan. This festive season, the car is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 40,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000. When it comes to Hyundai, the Xcent is no behind and the car can be availed with a flat cash discount of Rs 40,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000. Furthermore, if you are a Government or Corporate employee, you will get an additional discount of Rs 5000 with the car.

Hyundai Elantra, on the other hand, is also offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 along with an additional discount of Rs 35,000. Last but definitely not the least from Hyundai, the popular Verna can be yours while you can save Rs 20,000 as cash discount along with Rs 20,000 worth of exchange bonus and Rs 20,000 worth of additional discount. When it comes to Honda, the company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 62,000 on the purchase of the new Honda City. Toyota Yaris is being offered with free accessories worth Rs 10,000 along with five years extended warranty. On the purchase of the Toyota Etios, you can save as much as Rs 35,000 out of which Rs 20,000 is cash discount and Rs 15,000 is the exchange bonus.

Watch our Maruti Suzuki Dzire AGS vs 2018 Honda Amaze CVT comparison review video here:

The Ford Aspire (older model) is also being offered with a flat cash discount of Rs 40,000 cash discount along with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000. Tata Motors is also no behind in offering some attractive deals to the customers that are looking to buy a new sedan this festive season as it is offering a cash discount of Rs 60,000 on the purchase of the Tigor (older model). Moreover, you also get an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 along with an additional discount of Rs 2500 with the car. Tata Zest is also available with a cash discount of Rs 45,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. The company is also offering an additional discount of Rs 2700 to Government and Corporate employees. Last, the Nissan Sunny is available with a cash discount of Rs 42,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. The Sunny can be yours with an additional discount of Rs 5000 for Government and Corporate employees.