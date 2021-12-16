Big Boyz Toyz to host classic car e-auction: 1960 Volkswagen Beetle, Buick, Austin & more

Bidders can visit the BBT Headquarters in Gurgaon to check out the collection before bidding, or experience a 360-degree view of the cars on the website which will enable them to have a first-hand digital experience of the vehicle.

Big Boy Toyz, a dealer in pre-owned luxury cars, has announced that it will be hosting the first-of-its-kind online auction of vintage and classic cars in the country. This new business venture, BBT states, has enabled it to extend its consumer base to a niche segment. The BBT online auction will be kick starting with a wide range of brands like Rolls Royce, Bentley, Cadillac, Austin, Land Rover, Buick, Mercedes, Chevrolet, among others in the inventory. The auction will go live on 19 December 2021, at 12 noon giving access to anyone across the globe to participate.

The auction will start with the iconic Volkswagen Beetle 1960, for which the bidding will start from Rs 1. The Beetle will be offered without reserve and will be sold at the final bid price.

All the vintage cars auctioned by BBT will be evaluated by experts and information on them will be available on the website. The auction will start on 19th December 2021 and will be live on the website.

The auction result will be announced on 8th January 2022 from 3 pm onwards. Bidders can visit the BBT Headquarters in Gurgaon to check out the collection before bidding, or experience a 360-degree view of the cars on the website which will enable them to have a first-hand digital experience of the vehicle. BBT has also organized a dedicated helpline to assist bidders and provide information.

To ensure a smooth auction process, Bidders will only be able to participate in the auction by selecting a plan:

Enthusiasts Plan: Rs 1 lakh deposit – a bidder will be eligible to bid for two cars, each car shall have an estimated value up to Rs 50 lakh

Connoisseur Plan: Rs 2 lakh deposit – bidders will be eligible to bid for fout cars with no upper limit on the car values

“Vintage cars are bought for their design driving experience, history, legacy, and the sentiments attached to them. Various collectors have owned these rare pieces of art and have passed them on from generation to generation. We are looking forward to new passionate collectors entering the market and bidding for these exquisite and rare motor cars. We are aiming to make this e-auction of Vintage and Classic Cars a 100 crore vertical for our organization,” Jatin Ahuja, Founder & CEO, Big Boy Toyz, said.