Big big news! Triumph Daytona 765 spotted! Faster than ever

What can be said as the biggest motorcycle news of the year has arrived. It was not a secret that Triumph Motorcycles is working on the new-generation Daytona 765 from quite some time now and as per the latest news, one of the prototypes have been spotted getting tested by MCN. The spy pics have been published in the MCN’s latest weekly print issue and the newer images are expected to appear online very soon.

Talking about the new motorcycle, mechanically it will be a fairly new bike with the latest 765cc triple-cylinder engine which was developed recently for the Moto2 prototypes. This engine is also shared with the latest Street Triple series but for the Daytona, it will be seen in a different state of tuning altogether. This power plant will develop close an expected 135bhp in the new Daytona 765 and will be in compliance with the latest Euro 5 emission norms.

The new bike is also expected to be very well kitted in terms of safety and performance features in comparison to the last generation bike. The new Daytona may come with top-spec suspension from Ohlins, race-spec Brembo brakes, separate riding modes, cornering ABS, quickshifter and switchable traction control as part of its standard kit while the higher spec variant will be based on even more race focused technology. The bike will retain its iconic twin-eyed headlamp design but may now come with LED lights, TFT instrument panel, and sharper design lines.

As soon as its international debut, Triumph Motorcycles may soon introduce the same in the Indian market by 2020 to compete with the recently introduced Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R.

Source: Motorcyclenews.com