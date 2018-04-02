Bharat Stage 6 Fuel goes on sale in Delhi NCR: Here’s how it’ll affect your car

As previous reports indicated, New Delhi has become the first city in India to deploy Bharat Stage 6 Fuel for both petrol and diesel. The good news as far as these new cleaner fuels are concerned is the fact that they have been introduced at a cost price in India. The idea behind this implementation two years ahead of the previously scheduled date of April 1, 2020, is to help battle Delhi’s long-standing terminal pollution problem. Following in the capital’s footsteps the Supreme court has placed an order to the government to investigate the feasibility of bringing the cleaner fuel to other metro cities ahead of the deadline. The consumers, as usual, have been shuffled off to the sidelines, wondering what this new fuel really is? Why we need it? And, perhaps most importantly, what happens when you add the fuel to your car (which may not be rated for BS6 fuel yet)? Let's take a closer look

Bharat Stage 6? What happened to BS 5?

The initial plan, according to India’s vehicle emission standards which are modelled on the Euro emission standards was to implement BS-IV (the equivalent of Euro-IV) was to be implemented across the country by April 1, 2017, BS-V in 2019 and BS-VI in 2023.While the roll-out was scheduled to be a few years behind European timelines, it allowed time for the infrastructure to meet the compliance norms. However, as has become the theme with the government over the last few years, vehicle makers and fuel suppliers were caught unaware by the government’s sudden announcement in early 2016 of skipping BS-V altogether and bringing forward the introduction of BS-6 norms to 2020. Now while the technology might not be drastically different, it does mean pricing problems will arise. At their year ending meeting last year, R C Bhargava said BS 6 fuel might see the end of small diesel cars. Since emission norms will not allow for the cost required to sell them profitably.

What is the difference between Bharat Stage 4 (BS4) and BS6?

Primarily, the move from BS-IV to BS-VI intends to remove the high sulphur content from the fuel, the sulphur content in BS-IV petrol and diesel is 50 parts per million (ppm). BS-6grade fuels have a sulphur content of 10 ppm. Significantly less than what you would expect.

How will Bharat Stage 6( BS6) Fuel affect my Bharat Stage 4 (BS4 car)?

The Sulphur content in fuel acts as an oxidizing agent as well as a lubricant allowing for free motion of the car’s gears and moving part. Elimination of this will increase the resistance of your engine in the car. This might negatively affect the fuel efficiency of your car over time. Petrol with lower sulphur emits less Nitrous oxide (NOx), Carbon Monoxide (CO) and Hydrocarbons ( HC), while the advantage of low-sulphur diesel is significantly lower particulate matter (PM) emissions. A broad estimate would set a BS-IV-compliant car running on BS-VI diesel emitting 50 percent less PM.

Older, Carbureted cars might find problems on old rubber hoses that will wear out faster than usual, and well as problems of clogged injectors could occur at timely intervals. However, it is important to know that Ultra Low Sulphur Fuels get additives as optional extras to counter these problems in the long run.

Read more about the difference here:

Difference between BS4 and BS6

How the two fuels can affect your car and bike

When are Bharat 6 ready cars coming?

While Delhi is already on a fast track, Indian automotive manufacturers have responded almost unanimously to the centre saying that meeting 2020 guidelines too will become difficult. There is presently NO MASS MARKET BS6 car on sale in India. Sans, of course, the new Mercedes S-Class.