Bharat Petroleum to begin doorstep diesel delivery: Ties up with Humsafar India

Earlier, the consumers of diesel had to procure it from retail outlets in barrels which used to cause a lot of spillages and dead mileage in energy procurement.

Jul 26, 2021 4:04 PM

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has joined hands with Humsafar India – a Delhi-headquartered start-up – for doorstep delivery of diesel in 20-litre jerrycans in the national capital for customers seeking diesel in quantities as low as 20 litres. The doorstep diesel delivery in jerrycans, titled ‘Safar20’, is expected to benefit small housing societies, malls, hospitals, banks, construction sites, farmers, mobile towers, education institutes along with small industries.

Bulk supply of diesel at the doorstep has already started some time back. The new initiative will benefit small requirement customers.

BPCL also plans to launch this 20-litre jerrycan service in the hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand as most resorts hotels, industries and farms are in remote areas and this service can be delivered on a motorcycle will be of great help to these tourist states.

Earlier, the consumers of diesel had to procure it from retail outlets in barrels which used to cause a lot of spillages and dead mileage in energy procurement. Efficient energy distribution infrastructure was lacking. Doorstep diesel delivery is expected to solve many such problems and will provide diesel to bulk consumers in a legal manner.

Last month, BPCL started doorstep delivery of diesel in Haryana. Humsafar is currently providing diesel at doorstep services in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Maharashtra, Assam, Kerala, Gujarat, Goa and National Capital Region (NCR) including Noida, Delhi, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.

