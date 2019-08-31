Beware! Traffic fines to increase by up to 10 times from tomorrow: Complete list here

The new amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act will come into force from tomorrow September 1. 63 clauses will come into effect from tomorrow with newly increased fines for traffic offences. From September 1, fines for traffic offences will see an increase of up to 10 times than before. The new list of increased fines has been listed below in Hindi and translated to English.

Travelling without seatbelts fastened will now be imposed with a fine of Rs 1,000 as opposed to Rs 300 from before. Riding in a two-wheeler with more than one pillion will see a fine of Rs 1,000, hiked from the Rs 100 fine from before. Riding without a helmet will see a Rs 1,000 fine in addition to a three-month license suspension. Blocking an emergency vehicle (ambulance, fire engine) will be penalized by Rs 10,000. Driving or riding without a license will be imposed with a Rs 5,000, increased from Rs 500 from before. Driving with a suspended license will be fined with Rs 10,000 as opposed to Rs 500 from before. Overspeeding which was earlier fined with Rs 400 on the spot, will now see a fine of Rs 2,000. Rash, dangerous or negligent driving will now be imposed with a Rs 5,000 fine, hiked from the earlier fine fo Rs 1,000. Driving under the influence of alcohol or a banned substance (or simply known as Drinking and Driving) will see the earlier fine of Rs 2,000 increased to Rs 10,000. Earlier Rs 1,000 fine was imposed for using your mobile phone while driving, now that has been increased to Rs 5,000. Overloaded vehicles will be fined Rs 2,000 for every ton over the permissible weight. Uninsured vehicles plying on the road will be penalised with a Rs 2,000 fine, seeing an increase of twice the amount from before.

Unlicensed minors driving or riding illegally will be fined with Rs 25,000 in addition to three years of imprisonment. The registration of the vehicle will be cancelled and the owner of the vehicle will be held responsible. The unlicensed minor will be banned from driving and applying for a license till the age of 25.

In the case of death from a road accident, the family of the deceased will be compensated with up to Rs 2 lakh, and Rs 50,000 for serious injury.